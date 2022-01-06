Eric Church and his 10,000-member Church Choir to 'Gather Again' at Lincoln arena

“It’s become very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations,” he said. “You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

The vaccinations would allow the relentlessly touring Church to get back to playing shows. But they’ll also allow live music to resume its role as a unifier in a deeply divided society.

“I think it’s crucial to the overall sentiment of what society is going through right now,” he told Billboard. “We need this. I need this. … Politics’ job is to divide — that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you.”

Church expanded on that thought when speaking to Rolling Stone about his three albums “Heart,” “&” “Soul” and the 2021 tour.