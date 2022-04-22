 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emerging country star Parker McCollum to play Pinewood Bowl in July

  • Updated
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show

Parker McCollum performs at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. He'll be at Pinewood Bowl on July 29.

Emerging country star Parker McCollum will play Pinewood Bowl on July 29.

The Texan, who was named the ACM’s Best New Male Artist of 2021 and released his major-label debut “Gold Chain Cowboy” last summer, hit No. 1 on the country charts for the first time with his platinum-selling “Pretty Heart” and is now getting radio airplay with “To Be Loved By You.”

Jack White to make Lincoln debut in June

The 29-year-old McCollum began his career with 2015’s “The Limestone Kid” and had a Texas regional radio hit with “Meet You in The Middle,” which helped him build a strong following in the Lone Star State, where he sold out multiple famous venues, including Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s.

Praised by the Austin Chronicle for “carrying on the traditions of Texas music without pretension or referring to pickup trucks,” McCollum landed his deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2019 and, in 2020, released “Hollywood Gold,” which became the best-selling debut country EP of that year.

Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen will open McCollum’s Pinewood show.

Little Big Town to play Pinewood Bowl in July

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

McCollum’s show is the 14th announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer and will be part of a four-shows-in-four-nights run at the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

The other announced shows, all on sale, are: Styx and REO Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Jack White, June 12; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Little Big Town, July 28; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; Dirty Heads, Aug. 10; ZZ Top, Aug. 21; Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29; and Incubus, Sept. 23.

At least one more show in the biggest-ever Pinewood year will be announced in the next few weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

