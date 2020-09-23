Elton John to return to Lincoln in 2022

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elton John has rescheduled his Pinnacle Bank Arena concert to March 27, 2022, just under two years after it was originally planned.

John, who performed at the arena in 2013, was slated to return to Lincoln on June 9 for one of the final shows on his three-year-long “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” That tour was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” John said in the news release announcing the rescheduled tour. “But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans. ... While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans to return to touring that will ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Ensuring health and safety, in large part, led to John to redo his schedule to fire play Europe and the United Kingdom, beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and not return to the U.S. until Jan. 19, 2022, when the tour will kick off in New Orleans.