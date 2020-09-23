Elton John to return to Lincoln in 2022

Elton John has rescheduled his Pinnacle Bank Arena concert to March 27, 2022, just under two years after it was originally planned.
John, who performed at the arena in 2013, was slated to return to Lincoln on June 9 for one of the final shows on his three-year-long “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” That tour was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” John said in the news release announcing the rescheduled tour. “But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans. ... While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans to return to touring that will ensure the health and safety of everyone.”
Ensuring health and safety, in large part, led to John to redo his schedule to fire play Europe and the United Kingdom, beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and not return to the U.S. until Jan. 19, 2022, when the tour will kick off in New Orleans.
“They were very much on the cutting edge when COVID came out in cutting dates and rescheduling,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz said. “Elton himself was very concerned about going out when he could endanger his health, his band, his crew. They made sure that the U.S. shows will happen after a vaccine is available and all the safety changes could take place.”
As it was in the original schedule, the Lincoln date comes near the end of John’s epic 300-show final tour that began in 2018 and included a stop in Omaha in 2019.
Ticket holders from the postponed June 9 concert will receive new event information shortly. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performance.
“It seems like a long time off,” Lorenz said. “I wish it could have been 2021. But they had to reschedule so many dates. That’s really a herculean task. It really had to push out that far.”
Based on Ticketmaster seating plots, around 1,300 tickets remain for John’s Lincoln concert. Those tickets are on sale at tickemaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.
Three other rescheduled 2020 concerts are already on the arena calendar in 2021: Kane Brown, April 24; Maroon 5, Aug. 11; and Chris Stapleton, Oct. 15. The rescheduled Justin Bieber tour did not include a Lincoln date. Cher has yet to set new dates for her postponed tour that had an April 2020 date in Lincoln.
