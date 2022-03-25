Elton John skipping his annual Oscar watch party to play Lincoln Sunday

Elton John is throwing his annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Watch Party Sunday in Los Angeles, the affair to be co-hosted by Lady Gaga, with a performance by Brandi Carlisle and a star-studded guest list that, in the past, has included the likes of Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen.

But, for the first time in its 30 years, Elton won’t be at the party. He’ll be in Lincoln, hitting the stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena at about the same time the first Academy Awards will be presented.

"It breaks my heart but I can't be there, because it's an event that means so much to us," John said during a virtual interview with Good Morning America last week.

But the Oscars were delayed a month because of the omicron surge and John had already rescheduled the final U.S. indoor leg of pandemic-postponed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which was shut down in March 2020.

So he’ll be in Lincoln, not LA on Oscar night, celebrating his life and music with more than 12,000 Nebraskans and zero movie stars.

John had been set to play Pinnacle Bank Arena for the second time on June 9, 2020, just over a year after he bid farewell to Omaha with an exhilarating 2-hour, 45-minute performance at a sold-out CHI Health Center in February 2019.

That show spanned his career, starting with 1970s “Border Song,” included most of his biggest ’70s hits and the then moved onto the songs from the ’80s and ’90s that his audience demands to hear.

John performed them all with excitement and enthusiasm.

Sunday’s show will likely be similar to the Omaha performance. But it will almost as certainly include a new song, “Cold Heart,” his collaboration with Dua Lipa that mashes up his singles “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Kiss the Bride” and the album track "Where's the Shoorah?"

It's taken from his pandemic-recorded duets album, “The Lockdown Sessions," and features Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder and Lit Nas X. “Cold Heart” hit No. 1 on the English pop charts last fall, making John, who turns 75 on Friday, the first artist in UK history to score a Top-10 single in six different decades.

That’s just one of the mind-boggling numbers associated with John.

He’s had 56 Top-40 singles in the U.S., the fifth most of all time. It would take upwards of five hours to perform all those songs in concert. He’s sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. And 25 of his albums have gone platinum, recognizing sales of 1 million copies or more.

Seven of his albums hit No. 1 in three years, from 1972 to 1975, a period of concentrated success matched only by The Beatles.

And, at 33 million copies, “Candle in the Wind” is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

After Sunday, only 15 U.S. indoor shows will remain on the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

But John will be on the yellow bricks for more than another year, playing England and Europe, plus a swing through 15 American stadiums, before returning to Europe for his final shows, the last now scheduled for July 8, 2023, in Stockholm.

Unlike many of his peers who “retire” and then return – we’re looking at you, Cher along with bands like The Who and The Eagles – John insists that the end of the five years of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” is, in fact, his permanent farewell to the road.

"I can assure you it's the final tour,” John told England’s Hits Radio last year. “ I will be doing some charity shows if I'm asked, but I'm not touring again. I'll be 76 when I finish, I need to be with my family. My boys will be teenagers.

"I will always make music. I'll always be doing my radio stuff and whatever, but you know I've been playing music since I was 17 professionally. That's 57 years. It'll be 59 years by the time I finish. I've had enough applause, I can't do a better show than I'm doing and so I'm really, really, I'm really adamant that I'm not touring again. I can't."

That means that Sunday will be John’s fourth and final Lincoln performance, a show he’ll likely remember because of where he wasn’t that night.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

