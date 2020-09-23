Elton John sets date for return to Lincoln's arena

Elton John plans to hit the yellow brick road again, stopping in Lincoln for a March 27, 2022, show at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
John had been scheduled to perform in Lincoln when the pandemic hit, but he postponed the June 9 concert.
"I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," John said. "But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."
He said the tour will "allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone" but didn't provide details.
Ticketholders to his previous show will receive new event information soon, and all original tickets will be honored, according to a news release.