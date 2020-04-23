Elton John postpones June show in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Elton John concert scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 9 has been postponed and is being rescheduled for 2021. No new date for the concert has yet been set.

John postponed all scheduled shows from May 22 to July 8. He will, according to the news release announcing the postponement, return to the stage and continue his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” retirement tour after the pandemic.With at least four months of rescheduled shows, that three years will now stretch into its fourth year.

The postponement leaves the arena with only four events scheduled before September and just one concert, Maroon 5 on Aug. 6.

The next scheduled event is Dude Perfect on June 19. With restrictions on the size of and health concerns over the coronavirus likely to continue through June, that show is likely to be postponed or cancelled.

Pinewood Bowl has three shows -- Goo Goo Dolls, the Beach Boys and America, and Chicago, set for the first week of August. No decision on postponing or cancelling those shows has yet been made.

Tickets purchased for the Elton John concert will be honored on the rescheduled date.