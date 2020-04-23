You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Elton John postpones June show in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Elton John postpones June show in Lincoln

Elton John - June 9 (postponed)

Elton John was scheduled to play Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 9. The show has been postponed until 2021, date TBA.

 Journal Star file photo

The Elton John concert scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 9 has been postponed and is being rescheduled for 2021. No new date for the concert has yet been set.

John postponed all scheduled shows from May 22 to July 8. He will, according to the news release announcing the postponement, return to the stage and continue his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” retirement tour after the pandemic.With at least four months of rescheduled shows, that three years will now stretch into its fourth year.

The postponement leaves the arena with only four events scheduled before September and just one concert, Maroon 5 on Aug. 6.

The next scheduled event is Dude Perfect on June 19. With restrictions on the size of and health concerns over the coronavirus likely to continue through June, that show is likely to be postponed or cancelled.

Pinewood Bowl has three shows -- Goo Goo Dolls, the Beach Boys and America, and Chicago, set for the first week of August. No decision on postponing or cancelling those shows has yet been made.

Tickets purchased for the Elton John concert will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Last week, Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, announced that ticketholders to postponed concerts will have 30 days after a new date is set for a postponed concert to request a refund. After that 30 day period, no refunds will be given.

.The last show at the arena before coronavirus restrictions were imposed was DaBaby on March 11. Major shows after that point have been postponed, including Cher and Kane Brown.

Arena in limbo with no shows and no date they'll resume
Maha Festival, set for August in Omaha, canceled

Other upcoming and postponed shows

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News