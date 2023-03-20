Electric violinist Lindsey Stirling will return to Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 21.

Stirling, whose band includes Lincoln native Drew Steen on drums, played the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2015, captivating an audience of about 3,500 with her classically rooted instrumental pop songs and dancing.

At that time, Stirling was touring behind her second album “Shatter Me,” which topped the Billboard classical music chart for six months, hit No. 2 on the Top 200 albums chart and won the Billboard Music Award for top electronic/dance album.

It’s a pretty safe bet that Stirling won’t be doing any material from her most recent album on her tour of amphitheaters and state fairs this summer — last year’s “Snow Waltz" was a Christmas affair.

Her previous album, 2019’s “Artemis,” was her most ambitious artistic endeavor, its 13 songs written in conjunction with a six-part comic book that tells a story that provides the basis for the music, videos and stage show. It topped the classical, dance and indie charts.

Stirling, who played Ralston’s Baxter Arena last year, has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours and her 2018 tour with Evanescence was one of the year’s best-selling amphitheater tours.

Multi-platinum pop band Walk off the Earth will open the show.

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office.

Stirling’s concert is the ninth show announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. The other shows are: Chicago, May 12; Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, May 19; Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 25; Train, Aug. 4; Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley, Aug. 11; The Head and The Heart and Father John Misty, Aug. 18; An Evening with the Doobie Brothers, Aug. 20, and The Black Keys, Aug. 27.

Lindsey Stirling Violinist, dancer and performance artist Lindsey Stirling performs on Monday at the Pinewood Bowl Theater. Pop duo Karmin, whose female singer is a Seward native, opened for Stirling at the first show of the Bowl's 2015 concert season. Lindsey Stirling Violinist, dancer and performance artist Lindsey Stirling plays at Pinewood Bowl in June. Lindsey Stirling Pinewood's diverse lineup has ranged from comedy to classic rock to performance artist Lindsey Stirling, who played the bowl in June 2015. 