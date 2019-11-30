Ed Love Combo and Jackie Allen perform Dec. 6

The Ed Love Combo, along with jazz singer Jackie Allen, will perform at the Dec. 6 First Friday Jazz concert from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
“The program will feature a mixture of jazz standards, plus jazzy treatments of secular Christmas songs,” said Love. Allen’s jazz vocal style will be featured on such songs as “Santa Baby,” “Winter Wonderland,” “The Christmas Song” and the ever-popular “Zat You, Santa Claus?”
With Love on saxophone and flute, he will be joined by Tom Larson on piano, Hans Sturm on bass and Justin Jones on drums.
The concert will mark the Love combo's ninth appearance at First Friday Jazz.
Allen's extraordinary talent has taken her on tours of Europe, Africa, South America and Asia. Her U.S. tours have taken her to some of the best-known jazz venues. She is a recording artist for Blue Note Records and others, and has released 12 critically acclaimed CDs.
Larson is well-known as a jazz pianist, composer, arranger and college textbook author. Sturm has taught at the college level for 25 years, and regularly performs with groups ranging from jazz artists to major symphony orchestras. Percussionist Jones has studied with several well-known drummers and performed across Europe and the Pacific.
Lunch will be available to purchase at the concert. Admission is free, but audience members are encouraged to bring items for the church food pantry.
The Jan. 3 concert will feature Group Sax.
