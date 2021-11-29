Earth, Wind & Fire returning to Lincoln for May concert

Earth, Wind & Fire will return to Lincoln for a May 14 concert at Pinewood Bowl.

The veteran 12-piece band was slated to play the bowl in August 2018, but inclement weather moved that show to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where some 3,000 people enjoyed the band’s smooth fusion of soul, funk and pop, performed with choreographed moves.

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary after a COVID-created delay, Earth, Wind & Fire is led by Verdine White, who joined the band his older brother Maurice founded in 1970 when it moved from Chicago to L.A.

By the mid-'70s, Earth, Wind & Fire was one of the most popular bands in the world, riding a string of hits that ran from 1975’s No. 1 smash “Shining Star” through “Sing a Song,” “Got to Get You into My Life” and “Boogie Wonderland” to 1981’s “Let’s Groove.”

After four decades, nine Grammys and 90 million albums sold, Earth, Wind & Fire is still going strong, playing highly praised shows around the globe. White told the Journal Star three years ago the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were planning to make a new album, but that process was slowed by the pandemic.

Tickets for the May 14 concert start at $48 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.