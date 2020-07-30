Duffy's Tavern to reopen outdoors with its Monday comedy show

Hatfield said. “We’re going to be strict about everything," Hatfield said. "We’ll probably get criticized for that. But we’re going to follow all the rules, maybe go a little beyond them. That way, we’ll feel safe for everyone, including our employees."

Duffy’s could have opened this weekend. But Hatfield decided to delay the opening to Monday.

“We decided to kick it off with comedy because we haven’t had any entertainment of any kind for months,” he said. “We figured comedy would be perfect for people to come out and have a much needed laugh.”

In the last month, the Zoo Bar has had a handful of limited attendance shows, The Mill's Telegraph District location hosted an outdoor "musical celebration," and a few other bars have hosted solo artists.

The comedy night, however, will be the first of a series of shows Duffy’s plans to offer at least weekly through Sept. 30, when the expanded seating permit expires.

“We’re talking to a number of artists right now," Hatfield said. "The question is how do we keep people safe and get the artists enough money to make it worthwhile for them.”

The answer appears to be by not bringing in full bands that would require staging and production.