You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duffy's Tavern to reopen outdoors with its Monday comedy show
View Comments
editor's pick

Duffy's Tavern to reopen outdoors with its Monday comedy show

{{featured_button_text}}

Duffy’s Tavern will reopen Monday night but will move its long-running comedy night into its beer garden and parking lot rather than putting on the show inside.

The bar at 1412 O St. on Monday received City Council approval for its application to operate in a 54-by-60-foot space in the parking lot.

The expansion of the bar’s space came under Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s executive order that allows bars and restaurants to move onto parking lots, nearby lawns and city sidewalks to increase seating capacity while operating under the local directed health measure capacity and seating distance requirements.

L. Kent Wolgamott: 'Save Our Stages Act' could save independent music venues

Having expanded outdoor seating prompted Duffy’s owner Scott Hatfield to reopen the bar -- for outside service only.

“We could have been open a few weeks ago,” Hatfield said. “But we didn’t feel like we could provide a safe environment for people in the bar. When we found out we could do this, we decided to open outside with tables spread apart.”

The outdoor Duffy’s will have a self-imposed capacity of 80 — “that’s not from the Health Department,” Hatfield said. “That’s where we feel really comfortable about having people far enough apart.”

Patrons will be seated at the tables by Duffy’s staff and drinks will be ordered from and delivered by wait staff, eliminating patron trips to the bar. Anyone at Duffy’s — indoors and out — will be masked until they are seated at their tables. Those who get up to use the restroom or leave the bar will be required to wear masks as well.

L. Kent Wolgamott: Coronavirus spike crushing live entertainment

Hatfield said. “We’re going to be strict about everything," Hatfield said. "We’ll probably get criticized for that. But we’re going to follow all the rules, maybe go a little beyond them. That way, we’ll feel safe for everyone, including our employees."

Duffy’s could have opened this weekend. But Hatfield decided to delay the opening to Monday.

“We decided to kick it off with comedy because we haven’t had any entertainment of any kind for months,” he said. “We figured comedy would be perfect for people to come out and have a much needed laugh.”

In the last month, the Zoo Bar has had a handful of limited attendance shows, The Mill's Telegraph District location hosted an outdoor "musical celebration," and a few other bars have hosted solo artists.

Pinewood Bowl ready to host The Beach Boys in socially distanced concert Sunday

The comedy night, however, will be the first of a series of shows Duffy’s plans to offer at least weekly through Sept. 30, when the expanded seating permit expires.

“We’re talking to a number of artists right now," Hatfield said. "The question is how do we keep people safe and get the artists enough money to make it worthwhile for them.”

The answer appears to be by not bringing in full bands that would require staging and production.

“It will probably be singer-songwriter stuff and comedy to start with,” Hatfield said. “We’re going to try to put on any kind of entertainment we can get to work out there. People are starving for live entertainment. We think we can bring it to them in a safe, responsible manner.”

Mike Love brings The Beach Boys back to Lincoln Sunday

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News