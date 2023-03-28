Nick Woodward remembers few details following those life-saving moments Saturday afternoon.

He describes it as tunnel vision. Maybe an overdose of adrenaline. It all happened so fast.

He recalls later washing his hands and then, after a short discussion with the rest of the Hafnicks, a local cover band that features Woodward on the drums, insisting they play the scheduled second set.

Never mind that he couldn’t name the first song the Hafnicks played without later consulting the set list. It was “La Grange” by ZZ Top. Not that it matters.

Insisting that the band keep playing wasn’t an act of bravado by Woodward, a show-must-go-on mandate. If anything, it was just the opposite. At that moment, he wanted — needed — something familiar. He craved control.

“When you’re sitting behind the drums, it’s something you can control,” said the Beatrice native, who now is a pediatric dentist in Elkhorn. “All of a sudden, you feel like you’re in a familiar situation and a familiar environment.

“You know what you’re supposed to do and you know what’s going to happen.”

It was just what the doctor — or in this case, dentist — ordered.

Minutes earlier, at about 3 p.m., the Hafnicks — an eclectic group consisting of a dentist on the drums and a bassist who is a college biology professor — were between sets at Frontier Harley-Davidson when Woodward looked toward O Street to see a vehicle flying through the air.

With phone in hand, he ran toward the now overturned Kia Sportage, calling 911. When he got to the car, chaos ensued.

“Some guys had gotten out and there was a lot of screaming and yelling,” Woodward said. “They were saying someone was on the ground.”

Woodward found 19-year-old Nyakhan B. Rang unconscious in a ditch.

Still on the line with dispatchers, he told them about the victim, then began performing CPR.

As a trained medical professional, he’s earned his CPR certification, but Saturday was the first time he’d used it on someone other than a mannequin.

Proper CPR calls for 120 compressions, or beats, per minute and trainees are often advised to keep time to “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. Even though the Hafnicks, a group of six that prides itself on blues and rock ‘n’ roll covers, would never play a tune from the disco era, the rhythm required to play the drums was to his advantage.

“Whether or not I was anywhere close to 120 beats per minute, who knows,” he said. “I’d like to think I was.”

No one was counting, but the CPR was effective, said bandmate Mike Herman, who teaches biology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Staff members at the Harley-Davidson dealership “told us that the paramedics told them that Nick had saved this woman’s life,” Herman said.

Woodward tried to pass it off as being in the right place at the right time, but knew it was more than that.

“It is absolutely a life moment,” he said. “It’s interesting, because it’s not something you ever want to do, or not anything you wish someone else to experience.”

Woodward was in the right place at the right time — at least where Rang was concerned — because he knew what to do.

Two days later, Woodward, still in a state of shock, is relieved to know that Rang’s condition has been improved to “critical but stable,” according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil.

"I've been trying to keep an ear out," he said of Rang's improving condition. "Today was music to my ears. It was huge relief. If I had heard that things had gone the other way, I don't know how I would have dealt with that."