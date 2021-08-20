Dropkick Murphys superfan has a license to rage during Lincoln on the Streets concert

“I didn’t see it right away and I never sat on it because I couldn’t really get to it,” Chambers said. “But right when ‘Foggy Dew,’ the song they play right before they go on, was playing, a roadie ran by with the chair that said ‘Reserved for Al.’ That blew me away.”

Chambers didn’t sit down during the Dropkick’s high-energy show. He was in the pit, dancing, circling and moshing with people less than half his age -- and having the time of his life seeing the band for the first time ever in Lincoln.

In the middle of the show, remarking that seeing a bunch of younger people in the crowd of about 2,500, DKM might be able to add another 20 years to its career, Casey said, “we have fans of all ages, we have a girl over here who is 8 years old and a lifer over here named 'Al Chambers.'

“I died -- and went to heaven,” Chambers wrote.

The Dropkick Murphys are one of Chambers’ two all-time favorite bands. Hence their name “DROPKIX” on the license plate on Chambers’ vehicle.

“Jason and the Scorchers wouldn’t fit and no one would know what JATS is,” Chambers said. “... I think a lot of bands forget that fan really means customer. I’ve been a customer for 21 years with the Dropkicks and of the Scorchers since 1983.”