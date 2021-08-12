Driving suggestions, parking and shuttles for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert

A sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, combined with University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation ceremonies on Saturday morning, could make for a record-setting day on city streets.
The concert alone will bring about 25,000 additional cars into Lincoln over a 24- to 36-hour period, most of them arriving after noon Saturday. And many concertgoers won't be the same fans who show up to Nebraska football games week after week.
“This event will be larger than a typical (Nebraska football) game day, so we have been preparing for that,” said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott, with volume the highest before Brooks takes the stage and after his encore.
To that end, the city has set up shuttles and the Nebraska Department of Transportation is designating routes into and out of town as priorities on Saturday.
Getting into town
* For those coming into Lincoln via Interstate 80 from the west, officials suggest taking the U.S. 77 South exit to Rosa Parks Way. From there, drivers will roll into downtown at Ninth and K.
* For those coming into Lincoln via I-80 from the east, officials recommend exiting onto Cornhusker Highway at Waverly. Follow Cornhusker Highway west to State Fair Park Drive, then Antelope Valley Parkway south to downtown Lincoln.
Drivers heading into town from I-80 can use Interstate 180 to reach downtown, but congestion and stop-and-go traffic should be expected as traffic dumps onto Ninth Street.
* Those coming into the Lincoln from the south via U.S. 77 should use Rosa Parks Way to access downtown. Traffic on Nebraska 2 should follow 10th Street.
* Lincoln residents headed to the concert from the north side of town are advised to take Antelope Valley Parkway. For residents coming from the south on Capitol Parkway, or South 10th Street, N Street will be the most efficient cross street.
Parking
Six of the city's 12 parking garages and surface lots are already sold out. Garages will be staffed on Saturday evening, but those heading to the show are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance at parkandgo.org. Most spaces are $20.
Fans headed to the concert can also park at meters along the streets for $10 on Saturday, using the Passport parking app on your smartphone and creating a new session and using Zone 90. Parking meters are enforced on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Spots in several UNL parking lots are already spoken for, but $25 spaces that remain will open at 11 a.m. For more information on parking availability and maps, go to Huskers.com/gameday and click the Garth Brooks tab.
Parking in private lots in and around downtown also will be available in much the same manner as Nebraska game days.
Concert shuttles
Concertgoers can park at six locations around Lincoln for transportation to and from the concert via StarTran buses.
* Municipal Service Center, 949 W. Bond St. (near the Lincoln Airport)
* North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.
* Gateway Mall, 61st and O streets
* Southeast Community College, 8800 O St.
* Holmes Lake, 70th Street and Normal Boulevard
* Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St.
Shuttles will run from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and will drop off passengers on R Street between 12th and 14th streets. Shuttles will pick up passengers in the same location, beginning immediately after the end of the concert. Masks will be required.
Shuttle cost is $5 each way. Payment is in cash only. To obtain advance tickets via phone, text TOKEN to 41411 to receive a download link. The mobile ticket must be presented when boarding the bus.
Traffic control
Lincoln police will begin directing traffic at intersections near the stadium -- on Ninth and 10th, P and Q streets -- at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The city will also follow its game day traffic management procedures in adjusting signal timing to prioritize traffic flow on certain streets.
Looking to avoid construction areas? Steer clear of West O Street, 27th Street exits off I-80 and U.S. 77 through the South Beltway work zone.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott