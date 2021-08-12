Driving suggestions, parking and shuttles for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert

Drivers heading into town from I-80 can use Interstate 180 to reach downtown, but congestion and stop-and-go traffic should be expected as traffic dumps onto Ninth Street.

* Those coming into the Lincoln from the south via U.S. 77 should use Rosa Parks Way to access downtown. Traffic on Nebraska 2 should follow 10th Street.

* Lincoln residents headed to the concert from the north side of town are advised to take Antelope Valley Parkway. For residents coming from the south on Capitol Parkway, or South 10th Street, N Street will be the most efficient cross street.

Parking

Six of the city's 12 parking garages and surface lots are already sold out. Garages will be staffed on Saturday evening, but those heading to the show are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance at parkandgo.org. Most spaces are $20.

Fans headed to the concert can also park at meters along the streets for $10 on Saturday, using the Passport parking app on your smartphone and creating a new session and using Zone 90. Parking meters are enforced on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.