Dirty Honey bringing chart topping 'new fashioned rock n' roll' to Bourbon Tuesday

Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle was busy stuffing T-shirts into boxes a couple weeks ago -- not exactly what you’d expect the singer for a band with a No. 1 rock hit to be doing on a Friday afternoon.
But, Dirty Honey is, largely, an independent operation, doing all the work themselves, including handling their merchandise. So, with some rare time at home in Los Angeles, LaBelle was working shipping and receiving.
“It’s our only day off.” he said. “You’ve got to take advantage of the time when you’ve got it and get things out in a timely manner.”
The demand for merch is in large part because of the quartet’s unprecedented success.
In September, Dirty Honey became the first unsigned band to top Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs in the four decades of the chart’s existence with its debut single, “When I’m Gone.”
More than selling some shirts and albums, the hit has pushed their debut EP to more than 5 million streams and sent the band on the road to places like the Bourbon Theatre, where it will play Tuesday night.
“It’s pretty cool,” LaBelle said of having a ground breaking chart topper. “But there’s still some work to be done, obviously. I did a little research when I heard The Black Crowes had got back together and were going out on tour, finding out how many number ones they had.
"They had six -- and that was in a period that was more friendly to rock. That shows you that all you need is six, and you’re a legendary rock ‘n’ roll band. But six is a lot of number ones. We’ll see if we can get there.”
They’ll likely get there if there’s still an audience for what guitarist John Notto calls the band's “new-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll.” -- a description that matches the EP’s five songs that pull in pieces of Aerosmith, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Guns N’ ’Roses without aping any of them.
“That’s what we were going for, for sure,” LaBelle said. “At their core, Greta Van Fleet, Badflower and us, we’re all just just four-piece bands with guitars, drums and vocals. You’re going to get compared all day long. They’re all our influences, and they’re all in there. So long as one of them doesn’t poke their head out too much, it’s cool. Over time, it will all just become Dirty Honey.”
Dirty Honey got its start two years ago, well after LaBelle had moved from Massachusetts to L.A., where he thought he’d find a thriving rock scene. He was wrong.
“When I moved to L.A., I thought there were going to be way more people like me, singing rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “It was pretty nonexistent.”
But he did find Notto, who joined him in writing “When I’m Gone,” essentially a diary of LaBelle’s years of Southern California scuffling. Add bassist Justin Smolian and drummer Corey Coverstone, and Dirty Honey was a full-blown band, with a soon-to-be-hit in its pocket and a killer live show.
“There’s definitely a genuine rock ‘n’ roll attitude coming from myself and the other guys in the band,” LaBelle said. "You can definitely feel it when we’re on stage together.
“If you’re not doing it to get out in front of people, I don’t understand what you’re doing, unless you’re The Beatles. Look at the Stones, the Black Crowes, Aerosmith; they don’t need the money, but they can’t get enough of playing live.”
In the last two years, Dirty Honey has done it on its own in small venues and opened for a bunch of bands, including Slash & the Conspirators, The Who and, on Nov. 1 and 2, Guns N’ Roses.
“The stakes are much higher,’ LaBelle said of playing with GNR. “The backstage is much tighter in terms of security. But we had a pretty cool night with them. We played the last night of their tour, and it was pretty mind-blowing experience -- being in Vegas, playing that arena and playing with them. Afterwards, I got to meet Axl and Duff. I’d met Slash before from touring with him. We went over pretty well. So it was all good.”
Dirty Honey is wrapping up its 2019 touring the Bourbon show and a Wednesday gig at Wooly’s in Des Moines. Dirty Honey has never played Nebraska. But LaBelle knows that the middle of the country is, shall we say, rock friendly.
“On our first real tour, we started with Red Sun Rising in Louisville, then went to Lawrence, Kansas,” he said. “ It was pretty banging. There were probably only about 200 people there. But it was inspiring, honestly, to see how people were into rock ‘n’ roll. We know that area’s a hotbed bed for rock. We’ll bring the heat if they show up.”
After we wrapped up our conversation, LaBelle had to get back to work. There were T-shirts and albums to be mailed. And he was the man to do it -- perhaps for one of the last times.
“‘It’s been working pretty well,” LaBelle said of the band’s do-it-yourself operation. “It’s just now, within the last month or two, that we’ve hit a breaking point, that it’s becoming too much to handle on our own. So we’re talking to people. It’s a good problem to have, I guess.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott