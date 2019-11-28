Dirty Honey bringing chart topping 'new fashioned rock n' roll' to Bourbon Tuesday

“There’s definitely a genuine rock ‘n’ roll attitude coming from myself and the other guys in the band,” LaBelle said. "You can definitely feel it when we’re on stage together.

“If you’re not doing it to get out in front of people, I don’t understand what you’re doing, unless you’re The Beatles. Look at the Stones, the Black Crowes, Aerosmith; they don’t need the money, but they can’t get enough of playing live.”

In the last two years, Dirty Honey has done it on its own in small venues and opened for a bunch of bands, including Slash & the Conspirators, The Who and, on Nov. 1 and 2, Guns N’ Roses.

“The stakes are much higher,’ LaBelle said of playing with GNR. “The backstage is much tighter in terms of security. But we had a pretty cool night with them. We played the last night of their tour, and it was pretty mind-blowing experience -- being in Vegas, playing that arena and playing with them. Afterwards, I got to meet Axl and Duff. I’d met Slash before from touring with him. We went over pretty well. So it was all good.”

Dirty Honey is wrapping up its 2019 touring the Bourbon show and a Wednesday gig at Wooly’s in Des Moines. Dirty Honey has never played Nebraska. But LaBelle knows that the middle of the country is, shall we say, rock friendly.