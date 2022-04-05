Diane Schuur entertains Lied Center audience with blues, jazz and her engaging personality

For a too-short 85 minutes Tuesday night, Diane Schuur and her trio entertained a Lied Center for Performing Arts crowd with songs from her new album “Running on Faith,” some straight-up jazz and, as always, her blowsy, engaging personality.

The latter came through seconds into the show, when she improvised a lyric about Lincoln during the intro, then, a few minutes later did a little reminiscing about Johnny Carson and her 11 appearances on “The Tonight Show” that somehow spun into the first of her earthy jokes of the night about a conversation she had with B.B. King.

Those chatty interludes — at one point, she quipped “I know I’m rambling here, but I’m OK. Are you?” — were interspersed through a fast-moving show that found her digging through the album for blues numbers such as “Walking on a Tightrope” and the slow, noirish “The Danger Zone,” and touching on pop with the rearranged Jeff Lynne number “The Sun Will Shine On You” — which, as she improved over the closing became a plea for peace, the Ukrainian people and “compassion ... that’s the big word for the day, compassion.”

Midway through Miles Davis’ “All Blues,” Schuur looked back at saxophonist Michael Cox and asked "Wanna trade?” and they were off swapping licks and figures, Schuur’s voice scatting and flying and Cox’s sax matching her seconds later.

Then after a soulful “The Man I Love” came a “head arrangement” that had her scatting and singing, her voice leaping around, playing off Cox’s saxophones, the bass of Roger Hines and Kendall Kay’s drums in impressive, pure jazz fashion.

The show closed with “Let It Be,” the Beatles classic that Schuur has made her own, delivering the lyrics in her conversational style, turning the chorus into a mantra, getting the audience to sing along and, with the trio, building the song to a frenzy, quoting Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Love.”

It would have been fine with me — and I’m sure the rest of the audience — if Schuur and the trio had played for another hour. But what we got for 85 minutes Tuesday was superb.

