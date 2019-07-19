In the 1960s, Mavis Staples sang and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. The music she and her family group, The Staple Singers, created served as the inspirational soundtrack to the civil rights movement.
More than 50 years later, Staples continues to sing songs of struggle and optimism, both old and new, vividly making the case for change, equality and hope.
“I’m the messenger,” Staples said, announcing her new album “We Get By." “That’s my job -- it has been for my whole life -- and I can’t just give up while the struggle’s still alive. We’ve got more work to do, so I’m going to keep on getting stronger and keep on delivering my message every single day.”
Staples will be delivering her message Saturday at ZooFest, where she’ll take the featured 9 p.m. time slot.
“We’re really proud to have her,” said Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters. “She’s legendary. People know her music, whether they know her or not, that kind of legend. They hear ‘Respect Yourself’ or 'I’ll Take You There' and they know.”
Those songs, the biggest Staple Singers hits, will almost certainly be in Saturday’s set, but it won’t be a nostalgic run through of four-, five- or six-decade-old favorites. Songs from “We Get By” are likely to feature prominently in the show from Staples and her veteran touring band as she, unlike most of her contemporaries, continues to do new material.
The new songs, written and produced by Ben Harper, resonate with a message for today that is rooted in the past, Staples said in the release.
“When I first started reading the lyrics Ben wrote for me, I said to myself, ‘My God, he’s saying everything that needs to be said right now,'” she said. “But the songs were also true to my journey and the stories I’ve been singing all my life. There’s a spirituality and an honesty in Ben’s writing that took me back to church.”
Church is where the pint-sized 8-year-old Staples made her singing debut, joining her father Roebuck “Pops” Staples, sisters Cleotha and Yvonne and brother Pervis for a couple songs at Chicago’s Holy Trinity Baptist Church.
The family’s harmony-filled living room singing and Pops’ quavering blues guitar brought old-style gospel to the church, putting the Staples in demand in South Side houses of worship, leading Pops to take The Staple Singers onto the local gospel circuit and into the studio.
There, in 1956, they recorded “Uncloudy Day,” an old hymn they rearranged to fit their strengths, with Mavis’ “heavy” deep voice coming in midway through and lifting it to a gospel hit that sold tens of thousands to perhaps a million records -- accounting in the 1950s wasn’t exactly accurate, especially for African-American artists.
Regardless of the exact sales number, “Uncloudy Day” got played on the radio and became a national hit by early 1957, allowing Pops to quit his job at a steel mill, and sent Mavis, who’d just graduated from high school and wanted to become a nurse, her brother and sisters on the road.
Rapidly becoming one of the top gospel groups in the country, The Staple Singers, unlike many of their contemporaries, played across the South, experiencing firsthand the discrimination and hardships of the Jim Crow south and pushing Pops to deliver ever more message-oriented music inspired by King.
“If he can preach it, we can sing it,” Pops told his children after meeting with King in 1963, setting the group’s course for the next decade.
By the late ‘60s, The Staple Singers had stretched well beyond gospel, adding songs from contemporary folk singers -- Bob Dylan, for example -- to their repertoire, then moving to a gospel-rooted folk soul, creating their hits on Stax Records and becoming arena-level touring artists.
The Staple Singers faded from the charts in the disco era, and at one point Mavis looked for work as a gospel DJ while her sisters returned to work. But the group experienced a renaissance in the 1990s.
In the 2000s, Staples struck out on her own with a series of stellar recordings -- 2007’s Ry Cooder-produced collection of civil rights era freedom songs, “We’ll Never Turn Back,” a politically charged live album in 2008, two albums produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and now “We’ll Get By,” one of the best reviewed albums of 2019.
Saturday’s performance will be the second for Staples in Lincoln in recent years. She did a short set opening for Dylan at Pinewood Bowl three years ago.
Staples and Dylan met in 1962, when the young folk singer from Minneapolis was introduced to the Staples family at a New York gospel music festival. The pair remained close as the Staple Sisters recorded “Blowin’ In the Wind,” and the next year, the 21-year-old Dylan publicly proposed marriage to the 23-year-old Staples. She turned him down.
“It was always in my mind that I couldn’t marry a white guy,” Staples told her biographer, Greg Kot. “I was so young and stupid. All I had to do was look around. We had plenty of white people marching with us. Dr. King loved that. So why would it be a problem marrying Bob Dylan? I could kick myself, because we were really in love. It was my first love, and it was the one I lost.”
In 1999, as Pops neared the end of his life, the Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Six years later, Mavis and the group received the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award and, in 2006, she received the National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.
She got her first Grammy in 2011, was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2016 and the little girl who got the switch from her strict grandmother for singing a blues song was elected to the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.
Staples turned 80 on July 10. The Lincoln show, which will follow her Friday appearance at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, will be her fourth performance since her birthday.
“She’s already done a lot for her birthday,” Watters said. “She’s been all over TV. She threw out the first pitch at a (Chicago) Cubs game a few days ago. We’re happy to be part of that. We want to celebrate with her.”
As all the activity indicates, Staples is embracing the milestone.
“I just wanted the world to know that I made it to 80!” she said. “I am letting my fans know that I’m over the hill but now I’m going over the mountain.”