In 1988, The Replacements went into the studio with producer Matt Wallace and cut an album that contained some of Paul Westerberg’s best songs. But, searching for a hit, Sire Records, the group's label, turned the album over to Chris Lord-Alge to mix.
Lord-Alge applied the studio trickery to give the record a big, glossy '80s sound that produced the band’s only Hot 100 single, “I’ll Be You.”
But the polished sound of “Don’t Tell a Soul” disappointed The Replacements’ loyal legion of fans and Westerberg, who preferred the quickly done mix to Lord-Alge’s labored effort.
Fast forward to 2014, when Chrissie Dunlap, wife of 'Mats guitarist Slim Dunlap, came across a stack of unlabeled tapes in the basement of their Minneapolis house. Those reels, thought to be lost, contained Matt Wallace’s mix of the album -- a discovery that set the stage for “Dead Man’s Pop.”
A four CD set, “Dead Man’s Pop” takes its name from the original title of “Don’t Tell a Soul” and is anchored by a new Wallace remix of the album based on his original work -- a remake that turns Lord-Alge’s dated '80s album into a timeless rock ‘n’ roll classic.
Stripping away much of the compression Lord-Alge used to give the record its '80s pop sound while pumping up the guitars and backing vocals, Wallace’s mix propels the record into the rarefied air of the three great 'Mats records, “Let It Be,” “Tim” and “Pleased to Meet Me.”
Reordering the tracks in the original sequence, Wallace lets the opener “Talent Show” sputter to life, then brings out a banjo I didn’t know was there before. Then comes “I’ll Be You” which is, to be fair, less hit worthy than the Lord-Alge mix, but more impactful.
The same can be said for all of the album’s quieter songs, especially the heartbreaking “Darlin’ One” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Ghost,” which becomes a haunting musician’s manifesto.
I was never one who hated “Don’t Tell a Soul.” It contains some of my favorite Westerberg songs and I was willing to forgive the label’s search for a hit that led to the oh-so-’80s commercial sound.
But, over the last three decades, I’ve listened to it less than any of the other ‘Mats records, save “Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out The Trash,” their raw 1981 debut.
In the last week, I’ve listened to “Dead Man’s Pop” about a dozen times.
You have free articles remaining.
Disc two of the set is enlightening in a different manner.
It compiles tracks from the earliest sessions for what became “Don't Tell a Soul,” recorded in Bearsville, New York, with producer Tony Berg -- who, in true Replacements fashion battled with the out-of-control band and was replaced by Wallace.
They include unreleased songs like "The Last Thing in the World" and “Portland,” which had its chorus copped for “Talent Show,” along with first runs at “Achin’ To Be,” “I’ll Be You” and “We’ll Inherit the Earth.”
The disc ends with an L.A. session where Tom Waits joined the ‘Mats for an entertaining drunken romp that didn’t yield anything great, but clearly was great fun.
The final two CDs are a live recording, done at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on June 1, 1989. A handful of those tracks were released on a promo disc called “Inconcerated” and they’ve been bootlegged for decades.
Here they sound as good as the show was, a performance which I can attest came at one of the ‘Mats live peaks.
I’d seen the band’s two previous 1989 concerts: May 25 at Omaha’s now demolished, much missed Peony Park Ballroom and May 26 at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Milwaukee concert on the CDs rings true to my memory of two of the best ‘Mats shows I saw.
Launching into a high-speed version of “Alex Chilton,” and following it with “Talent Show,” complete with the new lyric -- “We won’t say nothing bad on TV.” -- brought back memories.
The line is in reference to a classic Replacements debacle a few days earlier on ABC that I may or may not have contributed to by urging them while in Cedar Rapids to do the song, with its reference “feeling good from the pills” we took on national TV.
It’s probably evident here that I’m a huge Replacements fan -- they’re one of my favorite bands ever and, along with Bob Dylan, the act I’ve seen the most in concert. So my view is biased.
That said, “Dead Man’s Pop” is the boxed set of the year and, more important, the remixed-to-the-point-where-its-nearly-new “Don’t Tell a Soul” is the best rock ‘n’ roll record of 2019.