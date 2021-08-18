 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Days after Lincoln show, Garth cancels remainder of Stadium Tour
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Days after Lincoln show, Garth cancels remainder of Stadium Tour

  • Updated
  • 0
EH21081418.jpg

Garth Brooks performs on stage during his largest ticketed concert on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Four days after playing to more than 90,000 people at Memorial Stadium, the Garth Brooks canceled its next five Stadium Tour dates due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a news release announcing the cancellations. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. … So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows, but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

Brooks’ Lincoln concert, his fifth of 2021, accounted for almost a third of the 300,000 people who attended his shows this year.

Review: Garth, Memorial Stadium crowd deliver an 'awesome' performance

The Memorial Stadium concert took place with no significant health and safety requirements in place. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln had recommended that concertgoers wear masks at the show, but very few were masked before, during and after the 2½-hour concert.

The five concerts being cancelled were set for Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Watch now: Garth Brooks brings gameday atmosphere to Lincoln

The Brooks tour will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports and other entertainment entities handle this stage of the pandemic.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before year’s end,” Brooks said in the release. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale, making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest on we can provide.”

Garth Brooks concert gives glimpse of beer sales in Memorial Stadium
'Like the president's in town' — Downtown Lincoln businesses gear up for Garth Brooks
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark Wahlberg joins Kevin Hart in ‘Me Time’ at Netflix

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News