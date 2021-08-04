David Claus brings his rich baritone voice to TADA's Rodgers & Hammerstein show

David Claus went to Nebraska Wesleyan as a music major. He left in 1976 with a business degree because he didn't want to learn to play the piano.

He just wanted to sing -- something he still does and has been doing all his life, no matter what his bachelor's degree might say.

If his phone voice is any indication, those who find their way to the TADA Theatre over the next couple of weeks are in for a vocal treat. His rich, deep tone comes through the receiver with the force of a thunderclap and the smoothness of the finest chocolate.

Make no mistake, he’s a baritone, even if he says he could hit the higher notes pretty easily when he was younger. Couldn’t we all? Koufax eventually lost his fastball, too. Father Time is unbeaten, but he’s having a battle with Claus, who at 67, can still belt out a tune.

“It’s just something I’ve been doing for a long time and I have fun with it,” said Claus, who will star in TADA’s tribute to the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, which opens Thursday and will play through Aug. 29 at the historic Haymarket District theater.

The community theaters suit him just fine, but there was a time when this guy was on the fringes of stardom. It's a story from a simpler time.