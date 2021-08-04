David Claus brings his rich baritone voice to TADA's Rodgers & Hammerstein show

David Claus went to Nebraska Wesleyan as a music major. He left in 1976 with a business degree because he didn't want to learn to play the piano.
He just wanted to sing -- something he still does and has been doing all his life, no matter what his bachelor's degree might say.
If his phone voice is any indication, those who find their way to the TADA Theatre over the next couple of weeks are in for a vocal treat. His rich, deep tone comes through the receiver with the force of a thunderclap and the smoothness of the finest chocolate.
Make no mistake, he’s a baritone, even if he says he could hit the higher notes pretty easily when he was younger. Couldn’t we all? Koufax eventually lost his fastball, too. Father Time is unbeaten, but he’s having a battle with Claus, who at 67, can still belt out a tune.
“It’s just something I’ve been doing for a long time and I have fun with it,” said Claus, who will star in TADA’s tribute to the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, which opens Thursday and will play through Aug. 29 at the historic Haymarket District theater.
The community theaters suit him just fine, but there was a time when this guy was on the fringes of stardom. It's a story from a simpler time.
After college, he tried his hand at real estate and worked the railroad for a stretch before joining the Peace Corps, where he was sent to Malaysia from 1978-80. When he got back to the states, he returned to school and did some bartending before finding his way to Lincoln’s community theater scene.
One night, after playing the lead in a show called “Promises, Promises,” he was approached by Gordon MacRae, a Lincoln native best known for his movie roles in “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.”
“He was looking to get back on the road after suffering a stroke,” said Claus, who would accept a job as MacRae’s driver and someone who could step on stage and sing a tune from time to time.
In his time with MacRae, he sang duets with the likes of Dorothy Lamour, Forrest Tucker, Yvonne De Carlo and Morey Amsterdam, who unbeknownst to some, had a signing career before he was Dick Van Dyke’s wisecracking workmate.
"They were all professionals," Claus said. "That was a dream come true. I loved listening to Gordon MacRae when I was in high school and then I got to sing with him and a lot of others.
"How great was that?"
TADA co-founder Bob Rook were classmates at Wesleyan and shared a stage in a production of "South Pacific," where Rook met Cris, his wife.
“This music of Rodgers and Hammerstein means a lot to me personally, too," he said. “Dave and I have been friends and done many productions together since then. This music fits him like a glove.”
He'll share the limelight with over the next two weeks with some very skilled local singers.
"I'm pretty amazed by the talent that will be on that stage," he said.
Other vocalists expected to appear this week include Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Melissa King, Caitlin Mabon and Gavin Rasmussen.
Tickets for Thursday's opening night are $10. All other performances are $15 and Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director, reminds everyone that the theater's air-purification system should ensure a healthy environment for everyone who attends.
