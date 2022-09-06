 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dave Matthews Band to play Omaha Nov. 12

  • 0
Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews Band will play Omaha's CHI Health Center Nov. 12

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Dave Matthews Band will play Omaha’s CHI Health Center Nov. 12.

The show is midway through the band’s 11-date November tour that begins Nov. 2 in Vancouver, B.C. and ends Nov. 18 and 19 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

One of the most influential bands in rock history, Dave Matthews Band was formed by vocalist/guitarist Matthews in 1991. The group has since released nine studio albums and numerous live recordings, selling a total of 38 million CDs and DVDs. The Grammy-winning band’s hits include “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Too Much,” “Every Day” and “American Baby.”

With 2018’s “Come Tomorrow,” Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history of have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Renowned for its live performances, Dave Mathews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and ranked as the biggest worldwide ticket seller of the past decade.

People are also reading…

Tickets for the Omaha show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 3. An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Photos: Tool at the CHI Health Center Omaha

1 of 16

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Beat: Looking back at the summer of shows

On The Beat: Looking back at the summer of shows

Over the three months of the summer I went to about 30 shows in the full range of Lincoln venues from the arena, Pinewood Bowl and Lied Center for Performing Arts to clubs, churches, and street festivals. My show of the summer: when Bobby Rush brought the “Chitlin Circuit” to ZooFest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kelly Clarkson reflects on how American Idol 'forever changed' her life in 20th anniversary post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News