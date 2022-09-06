Dave Matthews Band to play Omaha Nov. 12

Dave Matthews Band will play Omaha’s CHI Health Center Nov. 12.

The show is midway through the band’s 11-date November tour that begins Nov. 2 in Vancouver, B.C. and ends Nov. 18 and 19 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

One of the most influential bands in rock history, Dave Matthews Band was formed by vocalist/guitarist Matthews in 1991. The group has since released nine studio albums and numerous live recordings, selling a total of 38 million CDs and DVDs. The Grammy-winning band’s hits include “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Too Much,” “Every Day” and “American Baby.”

With 2018’s “Come Tomorrow,” Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history of have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Renowned for its live performances, Dave Mathews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and ranked as the biggest worldwide ticket seller of the past decade.

Tickets for the Omaha show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 3. An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.