DaBaby puts on good show at PBA

The DaBaby concert went on as scheduled Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. And with the final two artists, it was quite good, as it displayed the future and the red-hot now of hip-hop.

First up was the engaging 21-year-old Sheck Wes, a ball of energy on stage who had the crowd singing along on his hits and impressively rapping throughout his 40-minute set, especially over audience rhythmic clapping on “Wanted.”

Then DJ K.i.D whipped the crowd into a cheering frenzy for headliner DaBaby, who tore onto the stage to his breakthrough hit “Suge."

“We’ve got Nebraska looking like New York City,” DaBaby said, urging the crowd to break out its phones. “We’re going to have a lot of viral moments tonight.”

Then a quartet of giant dancing dolls came out and the Billion Dollar Baby party was on.

Tearing through songs from his two 2019 albums, DaBaby was as good live as on records, delivering a rapid-fire assault of words that rolled over the beats.

And he connected with the 6,600 in the sold-out lower arena bowl, generating a mosh pit on the floor and wave in the stands and putting the show on his Instagram live.