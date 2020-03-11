You are the owner of this article.
DaBaby concert is still on for tonight
DaBaby concert is still on for tonight

DaBaby - March 11

DaBaby will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday

 Courtesy photo

The DaBaby concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena will take place Wednesday night.

The show, which is expected to draw about 6,000 people, is set up and the performers are in Lincoln. The concert headlined by the rising rap star is slated to run from 7 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

After the concert, the arena will be cleaned, sanitized and changed over for the Boys State Basketball Tournament, which begins Thursday.

“We will be taking steps to prepare the building for basketball Thursday,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “The health and safety of our guests is a top priority.”

The change over from concert to basketball should be finished well before 7 a.m., when the Nebraska School Activities Association takes over the space for the three-day tournament.

The NSAA, which has limited admission to the tournament to immediate family of players and coaches, will be in charge of admission to the arena, Lorenz said. Each school participating was to submit a list of those to be admitted. A school administrator will be at the gate to assist with the admission process.

After Wednesday, there are no concerts set for Pinnacle Bank Arena until April 20, when Cher is slated to return to Lincoln. The events at the arena after this week are: PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge and Bronc Riding, March 27-28; Spring Brawl, April 11; and Monster Jam, April 17-18.

LPS says school is on for Monday despite coronavirus concerns

Events set for the Lied Center for Performing Arts this weekend will also take place.

“We don’t have any events we’re currently planning to cancel or reschedule,” said Lied Associate Director of Marketing and Patron Development Matthew Boring. “We anticipate 'Super Diamond' (Friday) and 'LSO Goes to Hollywood' (Saturday) will go on as scheduled this weekend.”

Lied will present Michael Londra and Celtic Fire Tuesday as well.

The 2,200-seat center will follow University of Nebraska-Lincoln guidelines on the sanitation of the building before and between shows, Boring said.

The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

Latest coronavirus updates in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

