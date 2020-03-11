DaBaby concert is still on for tonight

The DaBaby concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena will take place Wednesday night.

The show, which is expected to draw about 6,000 people, is set up and the performers are in Lincoln. The concert headlined by the rising rap star is slated to run from 7 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

After the concert, the arena will be cleaned, sanitized and changed over for the Boys State Basketball Tournament, which begins Thursday.

“We will be taking steps to prepare the building for basketball Thursday,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “The health and safety of our guests is a top priority.”

The change over from concert to basketball should be finished well before 7 a.m., when the Nebraska School Activities Association takes over the space for the three-day tournament.

The NSAA, which has limited admission to the tournament to immediate family of players and coaches, will be in charge of admission to the arena, Lorenz said. Each school participating was to submit a list of those to be admitted. A school administrator will be at the gate to assist with the admission process.