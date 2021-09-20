COVID-19 shifts Lincoln Calling into the great outdoors

“I think we kept all the touring bands except two,” Munson said. “We had to cut many of the local and regional bands, which was too bad. And because we had to move everything outside, Saturday, it’ll go from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“We’ve moved some of the biggest bands, like Thelma & the Squeeze and Universe Contest, into the afternoon. That’ll be fun. I think it will be great having some rowdy rock and roll kicking off the day.”

The music component of Lincoln Calling will begin Thursday, with a free, all-ages experimental music show at Tower Square. The show will feature Jay Kreimer, the Lincoln-based sound artist and musical instrument inventor, and will include performances by Kreimer’s group, the Mighty Vitamins, drummer Tatsuya Nakatani and James Schroeder.

The revamped Sept. 24-25 lineup will feature the festival headliners.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Indigenous, the Native blues rock band from South Dakota that has been a fixture on the Lincoln scene for decades, will highlight the Vision Maker Media showcase on the Night Market stage. Meanwhile, Boston indie rockers Slothrust will top the Duffy’s Backlot bill that will also include Lincoln favorites Plack Blague and FREAKABOUT.