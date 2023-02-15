Country singers Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan will open their 2023 co-headlining tour at Pinewood Bowl on May 18.

That short tour will take the duo from Nebraska to Mississippi in two weeks.

Lawrence, a leading country new traditionalist of the ‘90s, has sold more than 13 million albums and garnered 18 No. 1 hits, including “Sticks and Stones,” Alibis,” “Time Marches On” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.”

He’s released three albums in the past two years and now hosts a nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,” for which he’s received three ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year and a podcast “TL’s Road House” that he records on his tour bus.

Allan, a Californian who was also a top traditionalist in the late '90s and early 2000s, has put 26 songs on the country charts, including No. 1 hits “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But the Radio” and “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)." He released his 10th studio album “Ruthless” in 2022.

Tickets for the show start at $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

The Lawrence/Allan show is the second announced Pinewood Bowl concert this year. Chicago will play there May 12. About a dozen concerts are expected to be held at the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2023.

Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts