Country star Luke Bryan to play at a farm near Murdock

Country star Luke Bryan will bring his Farm Tour back to Nebraska in September, when he puts on a show on a farm near Murdock.

The Stock and Hay Grain Farm, near 286th Street and Waverly Road in Cass County, about a half-hour east of Lincoln, will be the site of the Sept. 22 concert, which will begin at 5 p.m. on that Thursday afternoon.

Since 2009, the annual Farm Tour has taken Bryan to about 70 farms across the country, including a 2017 concert on the Benes Farm east of Lincoln, as the son of a Georgia peanut farmer gives back to the farming community in which he grew up.

"I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour 13 years ago,” Bryan said in a press release. “It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer.

"Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team.”

The Farm Tour, which is sponsored by Bayer, also gives back to the community with some proceeds from the tour going to scholarships for students from farming families who are attending colleges and universities near tour stops and through a summer-long social media campaign in which Bayer will donate one meal to Feeding America for each use of the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer.

One of the most successful country artists of the 2010s, Bryan has been named Entertainer of the Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, sold more than 75 million albums, had 27 No. 1 country hits and, since 2018, has been a judge on “American Idol.”

The six-stop 2022 Farm Tour shows will come during a two-week break in Bryan’s “Raised Up Right Tour” that will play more than 30 amphitheaters and arenas from June to October.

DJ Rock, who is slated to play the "Raised Up Right" dates, will join Bryan on the Murdock show along with Jameson Rodgers and the Peach Pickers.

Tickets for the Murdock show are $65. Parking is available for $5. Those tickets can be obtained at lukebryan.com. Prices increase to $80 for tickets and $30 for parking on the day of the show.

