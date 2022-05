Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022.

Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post.

The farm, near 286th Street and Waverly Road in Cass County, is about a half-hour east of Lincoln.

Bryan's appearance in Southeast Nebraska marks his second visit in five years. He made a Farm Tour stop at a Lancaster County field in September 2017.

Information on ticket and parking prices is at lukebryan.com.

