Country singer Eric Church will visit Lincoln again in January

Two years ago, Eric Church opened his "Holdin' My Own" tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Friday night, he'll start his "Double Down" tour at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Country singer Eric Church performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2015.
The official lyric video for Eric Church’s "Break It Kind Of Guy"
Country singer Eric Church has announced tour dates that include a stop in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 7.
Presale tickets for the "Gather Again" tour will be available 10 a.m. May 4 and general tickets will be sold at 10 a.m. May 7, according to his website.
In May 2015, Church opened his "Holdin' My Own" tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which drew a record crowd of 15,823 at the time. He also played here in 2017.
In 2020, Church won Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Association. He will release three albums in April -- "Heart" on April 16, "&" on April 20 and "Soul" on April 23. The albums contain 24 songs total.
Previous No. 1 singles by Church include "Drink in My Hand," "Springsteen," "Record Year" and "Round Here Buzz."
MOST MEMORABLE CONCERTS AT THE ARENA:
10 most memorable concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 9, 2013: Pink
Nov. 9, 2013: Pink
What I said then: "She’s also a brilliant performer, who has assembled a fine five-piece band, two backing singers, eight dancers, striking staging that makes great use of the video screens and lights to deliver a show that makes those of Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and the rest of the pop crowd look like high school musicals. And no other performer that I know of does the aerials and acrobatics at anywhere Pink’s level."
Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John
Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John
What I said then: “Elton John loves playing new buildings. On Saturday night, he made it to the Pinnacle Bank Arena, noting how happy he was to be playing there and delivering an incredible, exhilarating show that forged a connection between the legendary artist and the thousands who came to see him.”
July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney
July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney
What I said then: “There was a great rock 'n' roll show in Lincoln Monday night. It came from a legend, 50 years after he and his old band took over the world. That legend, of course, is Paul McCartney. The show was at a packed Pinnacle Bank Arena. None of the more than 12,000 people who were there are likely to ever forget it."
Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac
Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac
What I said then: “Midway through Fleetwood Mac’s Pinnacle Bank Arena concert Saturday night, drummer Mick Fleetwood suddenly became ill. The truncated set ran just over 90 minutes. Prior to the abrupt ending, Fleetwood Mac had pumped out 14 songs, all familiar to the 14,000-plus that packed the arena Saturday — and sounded and looked good doing it.”
July 11, 2015: Neil Young
July 11, 2015: Neil Young
What I said then: “Unlike nearly all his contemporaries who are content to vacuum up the cash with greatest-hits shows, the 69-year-old Young continues to plow forward, playing new songs and deep catalog material. That had him on point — in fine, strong voice throughout, fully committed and locked in with the band in a sharply constructed set.”
March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood
March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood
What I said then: “The 2005 'American Idol' winner is a great vocalist, with good range and striking control and the ability to sing the hell out of almost any song. … Underwood’s show ran nearly two hours long, included 22 songs from throughout her career, five dress changes and just enough talk to let her fully connect with the crowd."
Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar
Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar
What I said then: "Lamar’s widely regarded as today’s greatest rapper. As Friday’s show, songs and performance demonstrated, there’s an argument to be made that he’s already the greatest of all time."
Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks
Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks
What I said then: “Country music associations should either retire their entertainer of the year awards or name them after Garth Brooks. For no country performer, new or old, can hold a guitar, microphone or cowboy hat to the engaging, energetic Oklahoma superstar who kicked off a five-concert Pinnacle Bank Arena run with a joyous 2½-hour show Friday.”
March 24, 2018: Lorde
March 24, 2018: Lorde
What I said then: "Lorde delivered for nearly 90 minutes — as an artist, something she confessed midway through, saying, 'I’m not a real pop star.' … Nor was hers a standard pop show. That put the focus on Lorde, her emotive vocals and her distinctive electro-pop — all of which captivated the crowd, which appeared to be in the 6,000-to-7,000 range."
Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza
Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza
What I said then: “The electronic music production duo’s show is a beautiful spectacle carried by always-moving music. … With its use of lights, a video-projection screen at the back of the stage and the choreographed movements and imagery of the performers, Odesza put on a show in the truest sense of the word.”
Five great opening acts
* 2014: Cyndi Lauper opening for Cher (May 30)
* 2015: Chris Stapleton opening for Eric Church (May 20); Alice Cooper opening for Motley Crue (Dec. 4)
* 2016: The Pretenders opening for Stevie Nicks (Dec. 5)
* 2018: Jamey Johnson opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd (Oct. 6)
