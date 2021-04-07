 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country singer Eric Church will visit Lincoln again in January
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Country singer Eric Church will visit Lincoln again in January

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The official lyric video for Eric Church’s "Break It Kind Of Guy"

Subscribe to this channel https://umgn.us/EricChurchSubscribe

Watch more official videos from Eric Church: https://umgn.us/EricChurchVideos

Sign up to receive email updates from Eric Church: https://umgn.us/ericchurchupdates

Listen to Eric Church’s latest music: https://strm.to/EricChurchMusic

******************************************

Website: http://ericchurch.com/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ericchurch

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ericchurchmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericchurch

******************************************

#EricChurch #BreakItKindOfGuy #CountryMusic

http://vevo.ly/p9rPNj

Country singer Eric Church has announced tour dates that include a stop in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 7.

Presale tickets for the "Gather Again" tour will be available 10 a.m. May 4 and general tickets will be sold at 10 a.m. May 7, according to his website.

In May 2015, Church opened his "Holdin' My Own" tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which drew a record crowd of 15,823 at the time. He also played here in 2017.

In 2020, Church won Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Association. He will release three albums in April -- "Heart" on April 16, "&" on April 20 and "Soul" on April 23. The albums contain 24 songs total.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Previous No. 1 singles by Church include "Drink in My Hand," "Springsteen," "Record Year" and "Round Here Buzz." 

Record year for arena leads to Lincoln's biggest music ticket sales year ever
Eric Church single recorded at arena on sale Friday; only 15 available in Lincoln

MOST MEMORABLE CONCERTS AT THE ARENA:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How famous breweries stayed alive during Prohibition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News