Country singer Eric Church will visit Lincoln again in January

Country singer Eric Church has announced tour dates that include a stop in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 7.

Presale tickets for the "Gather Again" tour will be available 10 a.m. May 4 and general tickets will be sold at 10 a.m. May 7, according to his website.

In May 2015, Church opened his "Holdin' My Own" tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which drew a record crowd of 15,823 at the time. He also played here in 2017.

In 2020, Church won Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Association. He will release three albums in April -- "Heart" on April 16, "&" on April 20 and "Soul" on April 23. The albums contain 24 songs total.

Previous No. 1 singles by Church include "Drink in My Hand," "Springsteen," "Record Year" and "Round Here Buzz."

