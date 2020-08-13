Country singer Creed Fisher playing Royal Grove Friday after Sturgis shows

On Monday and Tuesday, Creed Fisher played the Kickstands Campground outside Sturgis, South Dakota.
Fresh off those shows at The Juke Joint, the campground’s bar and grill, and a few days among the estimated 250,000 bikers who descended on the small South Dakota town this week, the Texas country singer will be at the Royal Grove on Friday.
A self-defined “redneck,” Fisher is an outlaw country singer whose ethos runs from “Why Don’t You Try to Burn This One,” a belligerent, flag waver ala Toby Keith; to the autobiographical honky tonk ballad “Hellraiser”; and the rowdy sex, drugs and banjo rave-up “First Round’s on Me.”
Those are the first three songs from “Hellraiser,” the album Fisher released last month that debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes country chart, right behind The Chicks’ “Gaslighter.”
A native of West Texas, Fisher played minor league professional football for nearly a decade before beginning his musical career in 2012. Two years later, he released his debut album “Ain’t Scared to Bleed.”
He’s put out three albums this year — "Outlaw Influence Vol. 1,” covers of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Conway Twitty; “The Wild One”; and “Hellraiser.”
Fisher is one of the club level artists who are trying to tour during the pandemic. He’s slated to return to Nebraska on Sept. 5 for a show at Buck’s Bar & Grill in Venice.
No spread from concert
Nearly two weeks later, there have been no public reports of COVID-19 cases spread at the Beach Boys' Aug. 2 Pinewood Bowl concert.
If nothing else, that’s evidence that an outdoor show that drew about 2,000 people can be safely held by following social distancing and mask wearing requirements.
That bodes well for more Pinewood Bowl shows. But it is unlikely there will be more bands playing the Pioneers Park amphitheater this year, simply because there are none available to perform.
Most artists capable of drawing 2,000 people, the number needed to make a Pinewood Bowl concert profitable, are not touring during the pandemic. And those that are trying to play are finding it difficult, if not impossible, to put together a tour that moves from city to city, state to state due to varying restrictions and coronavirus outbreaks.
The Beach Boys “tour” that came to Lincoln was all of two dates. Their next show is set for Sioux City, Iowa, on Aug. 21.
