Country singer Creed Fisher playing Royal Grove Friday after Sturgis shows

Fisher is one of the club level artists who are trying to tour during the pandemic. He’s slated to return to Nebraska on Sept. 5 for a show at Buck’s Bar & Grill in Venice.

No spread from concert

Nearly two weeks later, there have been no public reports of COVID-19 cases spread at the Beach Boys' Aug. 2 Pinewood Bowl concert.

If nothing else, that’s evidence that an outdoor show that drew about 2,000 people can be safely held by following social distancing and mask wearing requirements.

That bodes well for more Pinewood Bowl shows. But it is unlikely there will be more bands playing the Pioneers Park amphitheater this year, simply because there are none available to perform.

Most artists capable of drawing 2,000 people, the number needed to make a Pinewood Bowl concert profitable, are not touring during the pandemic. And those that are trying to play are finding it difficult, if not impossible, to put together a tour that moves from city to city, state to state due to varying restrictions and coronavirus outbreaks.

The Beach Boys “tour” that came to Lincoln was all of two dates. Their next show is set for Sioux City, Iowa, on Aug. 21.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.