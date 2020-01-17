Country singer Chris Janson will perform at Comstock

You are the owner of this article.
Country singer Chris Janson will perform at the 2020 Comstock Windmill Festival in June.

The three-day festival will be June 11-13 in the canyon surrounded by windmills near the small town of Comstock, about 80 miles northwest of Grand Island.

Beer tent bands will be announced at a later date.

The Windmill Festival will be at the original location where it started in 2000. Since its inception, more than 25 Country Music Award winners have performed. 

Janson is known for songs like "Good Vibes," "Drunk Girl," "I Can Fix a Drink" and "Buy Me a Boat."

Different ticket options are available, including single- and three-day passes. Camping, both electric and primitive, is also offered. More information: windmillfestival.com or outhousetickets.com

Festival lineup, June 11-13:

Thursday -- Sheila Greenland, Jason Pritchett, Mark Wills

Friday -- Lucas Hoge, Allie Colleen, Chris Janson

Saturday -- Josh Gracin, Chevel Shepherd, Logan Mize

