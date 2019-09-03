On Jan. 16, Cody Johnson released his major label debut album. On Feb. 2, “Ain’t Nothing To It” debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart and topped digital album sales in all genres.
The album’s first single, “On My Way to You” spent 34 weeks on the Billboard singles chart, garnering more than 50 million streams as Johnson found his way toward the top -- after 10 years in the business.
During that decade, the Texan, a star on the Red Dirt built up his career, first in Texas and Oklahoma, then heading north to play rowdy shows that have been rightfully compared to those of Garth Brooks.
With the success of “Ain’t Nothing To It” and especially “On My Way to You,” Johnson, who’s played the Bourbon Theater several times, has moved up a rung on the performance ladder.
Friday night, he’ll headline a three-man bill at Pinewood Bowl titled “Cody Johnson & Friends.”
“As an independent artist for 10 years, I had really come to terms that radio was not going to play my music,” Johnson said at a Warner Music event in Nashville earlier this year. “We spend the last 10 years on the road playing music that I believed in. (After getting radio play) I get to play my brand of country music on a much broader spectrum for all of y’all.”
Johnson’s brand of country is, to choose an easy label, traditional. “On My Way to You” has been compared to Randy Travis’ “Storms of Life” and Ricky Skaggs' “Highways and Heartaches” for a reason.
But Johnson told Billboard that he’s not trying to make a statement with his traditional sound. “I appreciate those compliments from those comparisons,” he said. “I don’t know that country music needs it. I’ve said this in a few interviews. The reason why I respect Florida Georgia Line is because I can’t do that. There’s no way. If I tried to do that, it would look really fake. You know what I mean? Those guys pull it off authentically, the whole rapping kind of hip-hop country. I can’t do that. That’s not me. What I am good at doing is being myself and that leans more towards the traditional side.”
Johnson will be joined by ‘90s honky tonk veteran Mark Chestness and newcomer Jacob Bryant on Friday’s 7 p.m. show. Tickets for the show are $33 to $108 and are available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.