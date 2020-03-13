Country's best new artist Ashley McBryde playing Bourbon Thursday

Deciding what to do is easier in the clubs, where McBryde and her band have about twice the time on stage as they do as an opening act. But more important, she said, playing clubs is flat out more fun for her -- and the audience.

“To entertain to the back of an 800-seat club is fun,” McBryde said. “To entertain to the back of a 20,000-seat arena is tough. I absolutely love playing club shows. You can create energy in a club that’s really hard to create in an arena where you don’t have production. We don’t have video screens or fog or anything there. In the clubs, you don’t need that. It’s 90 minutes of 800 people sharing one moment together and that one moment will never happen again.”

McBryde has been entertaining since before she could read.

“I was making things up to sing to my mom when I was just a little bitty squirt,” McBryde said. “I’d run up to her and sing the things I’d been doing that day, like going to the mailbox, which is a big deal when you’re 4. I didn’t start writing a song that had a real structure until I was 12. I had to work on my skills from 5 to 12.”

