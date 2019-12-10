Country icon Tanya Tucker to play Bourbon Theatre next year

Country music icon Tanya Tucker will play the Bourbon Theater on Feb. 25.
Tucker, nominated for four Grammy Awards, will make the Lincoln stop as part on her “CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.”
That 36-date tour is named after Tucker’s comeback, breakthrough hit, “Bring My Flowers Now.” It is nominated for the Song of the Year Grammy, one of the three most prestigious awards, as well as Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.
“While I’m Livin’,” which includes “Bring My Flowers Now” and was produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile, is nominated for Best Country Album. The four Grammy nominations are the most for any country artist.
Tucker, the original female outlaw country artist, had her first hit in 1972 -- at age 13 -- with the classic “Delta Dawn.” Over the years, she’s had 23 Top 40 albums and 56 Top 40 singles, including 10 No. 1 hits. Tucker’s indelible songs include: “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough to Bend.”
“While I’m Livin’” is Tucker’s first album since 2002’s “Tanya,” and is one of the most acclaimed records of 2019, hailed as a comeback album a la Johnny Cash’s late-period recordings.
She’ll be joined by Brandy Clark as part of the CMT Next Women of Country event, which pairs legends with up-and-coming artists. Clark, primarily known as a songwriter, has had her songs recorded by, among many, Kasey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert.
General admission tickets for the show are $40, table of 2 tickets are $140 and table of 4 tickets are $280. Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at NextWomenTour.CMT.com. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Friday at ticketweb.com.
