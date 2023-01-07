Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring

If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023.

Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.

Pinnacle Bank Arena has four country shows — Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain — set for the the first five months of the year, while Omaha’s CHI Health Center has three — the Judds, Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett — with Twain set to play her second Nebraska show of the year there in November.

That run of country shows — seven of the 11 major indoor concerts — isn’t surprising. In the words of rising star Parker McCollum, “the love for country music is unmatched.”

That love for country is baked into Nebraska, said Charlie Schilling, Pinnacle Bank Arena’s director of booking.

“It’s the Midwest roots,” he said. “We’re not Cornhuskers by accident. Putting on cowboy boots and going out in the field. That’s part of the culture here, no matter where you live.”

Schilling points out that in 2023, country is as much a marketing designation as a tight musical definition.

He broke out an old "Blues Brothers" quote — "We play both kinds, country and western” — to make his point.

“Shania, Morgan, Kenny and Blake, you’ve got different niches in the country segment with different audiences,” Schilling said.

The preponderance of country concerts here is also a reflection of the national concert industry, which, in continuing to recover from the pandemic shutdown, has seen a number of groups and artists unable to put together or maintain profitable tours.

According to industry sources, country, with its solid Southern and Midwestern base, is, almost recession proof, as are a handful of pop artists, such as Lizzo, who will play Omaha in May, and classic rockers, such as Journey, whose March Lincoln concert is selling well.

The relatively small number of spring touring artists also reflects the dramatic increase in the number of stadium concerts as artists see the success of recent tours that played baseball parks and football stadiums, and have lined up their own shows that will draw four or five or more nights worth of fans to a single show.

That stadium touring, which was locally seen with Garth Brooks' sold-out August 2021 Memorial Stadium concert, has become a staple in Kansas City, Missouri, with Arrowhead Stadium hosting shows by artists such as Chesney, George Strait and U2, with Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the package of Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks each set for shows there this summer.

On a smaller scale, stadium concerts will be coming to Nebraska in August when Charles Schwab Park, Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium, will host shows by Motley Crue and Def Leppard and, eight days later, Pink.

The former is one of a handful of shows that Def Leppard and Motley Crue are playing in markets they didn’t hit on last year’s tour, which stopped at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium. The latter is one of the final shows on Pink’s summer-long tour of sports stadiums that wraps up its August run with dates at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, and in Omaha.

Lincoln isn’t likely to see many stadium shows. Haymarket Park is too small to host Pink and Motley Crue/Def Leppard-size shows; it took a lot of finagling for Brooks to host Memorial Stadium's first show in 35 years.

There are certain to be more concerts scheduled for both large Nebraska arenas this year. Pinnacle Bank Arena has averaged more than 10 shows during its decade of operation, save for pandemic-hit 2020 and 2021.

Those concerts are certain to include genres beyond country. But given the market and their strength in the touring industry, there will also be more country shows coming to Nebraska.

Close 1 of 12 Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Fans go crazy at the conclusion of Shania's songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Shania Twain performs Sept. 24, 2015, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Shania Twain fans gather at the Rail Yard prior to her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain emerges from underneath the stage to launch her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Renowned country artist Shania Twain performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday night on her "Rock This Country" tour. Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Gavin Degraw opens for renowned country artist Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Renowned country artist Shania Twain performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. Photos: Shania rocks the country — and the arena Check out highlights from Thursday night's Shania Twain concert in Lincoln. 1 of 12 Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Fans go crazy at the conclusion of Shania's songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Shania Twain performs Sept. 24, 2015, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Shania Twain fans gather at the Rail Yard prior to her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain emerges from underneath the stage to launch her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Renowned country artist Shania Twain performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday night on her "Rock This Country" tour. Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Gavin Degraw opens for renowned country artist Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Renowned country artist Shania Twain performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln.