Old Dominion, one of the hottest country acts in the business right now, has announced a concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of an expansion of its No Bad Vibes U.S. tour.

The band, which is the reigning Academy of Country Music Awards Group of the Year and the Country Music Awards Vocal Group of the Year on Monday announced a new round of dates that start Sept. 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and include a stop at the arena Dec. 9.

Tickets for the Lincoln concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Tour.weareolddominion.com. American Express Card holders can purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Old Dominion has been crisscrossing the country on its No Bad Vibes Tour since January.

