Lincoln

Friday -- Cardi B. Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday -- Tenacious D, Pinewood Bowl

Aug. 3 -- Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Pinewood Bowl

Aug. 8 -- Slipknot with Gojira, Volbeat, Behemoth, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 9 -- Joe Bonamassa, Pinewood Bowl

Aug. 10 -- Like A Storm, the Royal Grove

Aug. 12 -- Faster Pussycat, the Royal Grove

Aug. 14 -- Judah & The Lion, Pinewood Bowl; Why Don't We, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 23 -- Ward Davis, the Royal Grove

Aug. 24 -- August Alsina, Bourbon Theatre; JoJo Siwa, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 -- Black Flag, the Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Aug. 2 -- Jamestown Revival, the Waiting Room

Aug. 4 -- John Moreland, the Waiting Room

Aug. 5 -- The War and Treaty, the Waiting Room

Aug. 6 -- JoJo Siwa, Baxter Arena; Swingin' Utters, Lookout Lounge

Aug. 11 -- This Will Destroy You, Slowdown

Aug. 16-17 -- Maha Music Festival, Stinson Park

Aug. 20 -- CJ Ramone, Lookout Lounge; Josh Ritter, Slowdown

Aug. 24 -- Christian Nodal, Orpheum Theater

Aug. 28 -- Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ralston Arena

