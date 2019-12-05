Concerts 12-06
The Bellamy Brothers

The Bellamy Brothers, who have a string of hits over the past five decades, will play the Royal Grove on Thursday.

Lincoln

Friday — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Lied Center

Saturday — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre

Sunday — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre

Monday — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre

Wednesday — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre

Thursday — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove

Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Friday  — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium

Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western

Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center

Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater

