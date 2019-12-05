Concerts 12-06

Lincoln
Friday — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Lied Center
Saturday — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre
Sunday — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre
Monday — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre
Wednesday — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre
Thursday — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove
You have free articles remaining.
Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium
Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western
Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center
Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.