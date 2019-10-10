Lincoln
Friday -- Starset, Bourbon Theatre
Saturday -- Bob Dylan, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Sick of It All, Bourbon Theatre
Tuesday -- Scott H. Biram, Duffy's Tavern; Explosions In The Sky. Bourbon Theatre
Thursday -- William Clark Green, The Royal Grove
Oct. 25 -- Yheti, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 27 -- Vanessa Collier, Zoo Bar
Oct. 30 -- Tiffany. Bourbon Theatre; L.A. Guns. The Royal Grove
Oct. 31 -- Tauk, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 2 -- Ghostemane, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 5 -- Jimmy Eat World, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 6 -- Riot Ten, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 7 -- Whiskey Myers. Bourbon Theatre; Marbin, 1867 Bar
Nov. 8 -- Corb Lund, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 9 -- Skizzy Mars, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 10 -- Tunnel Vision, Bodega's
Nov. 12 -- Belphegor, The Royal Grove
Nov. 13 -- Powerman 5000, The Royal Grove
Nov. 14 -- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 15 -- The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 17 -- Nile, The Royal Grove
Nov. 20 -- Space Laces, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 21 -- Borgore, Bourbon Theatre; Tracy Byrd, The Royal Grove
Nov. 23 -- Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove
Omaha
Friday -- Patti LaBelle, Orpheum Theater
Saturday -- Incubus, Orpheum Theater; Lala Lala, Slowdown; Black Stone Cherry, The Waiting Room
Wednesday -- Adrian Legg, Reverb Lounge
Thursday -- The Steel Wheels, Reverb Lounge; Vanessa Collier, The Jewell
Oct. 25 -- JpegMafia, The Waiting Room
Oct. 26 -- The Hu, The Waiting Room
Oct. 27 -- Chance The Rapper, CHI Health Center
Oct. 29 -- Tiffany. The Waiting Room
Oct. 31 -- SuicideGirls, Slowdown
Nov. 1 -- Devendra Banhart, Slowdown
Nov. 4 -- Dream Theater, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 5 -- That 1 Guy, Reverb Lounge
Nov. 7 -- Remo Drive, Reverb Lounge
Nov. 8 -- John 5. Sokol Auditorium
Nov. 10 -- For King & Country, Baxter Arena; RDGLDGRN, Slowdown
Nov. 12 -- X Ambassadors. Sokol Auditorium; Futurebirds, The Waiting Room; Jonas Brothers, CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mid-America Center
Nov. 16 -- The Piano Guys, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 18 -- Slayer, CHI Health Center
Nov. 20 -- Yelawolf, Sokol Auditorium; Wilco, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 23 -- Show Me The Body. Reverb Lounge
Nov. 26 -- Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater