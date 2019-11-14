{{featured_button_text}}
Josh Abbott Band

Josh Abbott Band will play at the Bourbon Theatre on Nov. 23.

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln

Friday — The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre

Sunday — Nile, The Royal Grove

Wednesday — Space Laces, Bourbon Theatre

Thursday — Borgore, Bourbon Theatre; Tracy Byrd, The Royal Grove; Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Zoo Bar

Nov. 23 — Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove

Nov. 27 — Hide, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 3 — Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 6 — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 7 — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 8 — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 9 — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 11 — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre

Dec. 12 — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove

Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Monday — Slayer, CHI Health Center

Wednesday — Yelawolf, Sokol Auditorium; Wilco, Orpheum Theater

Nov. 23 — Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge

Nov. 26 — The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 6 — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium

Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western

Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center

Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

