Concerts 3-20
Concerts 3-20

This listing of concerts scheduled at Lincoln and Omaha venues is subject to change due to cancellations to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. If a 50-person limit is established for gatherings, all shows will be canceled or postponed.

Lincoln

Friday -- Boosie Badazz, Bourbon Theatre

Sunday -- Animals As Leaders, Bourbon Theatre

Wedneaday -- G Herbo, Bourbon Theatre

Thursday -- Liquid Stranger, Bourbon Theatre

March 28 -- The Steel Woods, Bourbon Theatre; Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Royal Grove

March 30 -- Kayzo, Bourbon Theatre

March 31 -- Hippie Sabotage, Bourbon Theatre

April 4 -- Grouplove, Bourbon Theatre; "Love & Rock: Women Of Music," The Royal Grove

April 11 -- David Allan Coe, The Royal Grove; Koe Wetzel, Bourbon Theatre

April 15 -- Getter, Bourbon Theatre

April 22 -- Mo Lowda & The Humble, + Desert Noises, Bourbon Theatre

April 23 -- Matt Stel, Bourbon Theatre

April 28 -- Watsky, Bourbon Theatre

April 29 -- Trapt, The Royal Grove

April 30 -- Alex Band’s THE CALLING, The Royal Grove; Brantley Gilbert, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Friday -- Gary Gulman, The Waiting Room

Thursday -- Michael Charles, Corner Bar

March 27 -- Pilfers, Lookout Lounge

March 28 -- Michael Charles, The B. Bar

April 2 -- Blackbear, Baxter Arena

April 3 -- Al Jardine, Arts Center @ Iowa Western

April 5 -- The Garden, Slowdown

April 6 -- The Secret Sisters, The Waiting Room

April 7 -- Alice Cooper, Orpheum Theater

April 8 -- Of Good Nature, Slowdown

April 9 -- Artemus, Kiewit Concert Hall

April 17 -- Savion Glover, Kiewit Concert Hall; Billie Eilish, CHI Health Center

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott

