Concerts 3-20

This listing of concerts scheduled at Lincoln and Omaha venues is subject to change due to cancellations to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. If a 50-person limit is established for gatherings, all shows will be canceled or postponed.
Lincoln
Friday -- Boosie Badazz, Bourbon Theatre
Sunday -- Animals As Leaders, Bourbon Theatre
Wedneaday -- G Herbo, Bourbon Theatre
Thursday -- Liquid Stranger, Bourbon Theatre
March 28 -- The Steel Woods, Bourbon Theatre; Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Royal Grove
March 30 -- Kayzo, Bourbon Theatre
March 31 -- Hippie Sabotage, Bourbon Theatre
April 4 -- Grouplove, Bourbon Theatre; "Love & Rock: Women Of Music," The Royal Grove
April 11 -- David Allan Coe, The Royal Grove; Koe Wetzel, Bourbon Theatre
April 15 -- Getter, Bourbon Theatre
April 22 -- Mo Lowda & The Humble, + Desert Noises, Bourbon Theatre
April 23 -- Matt Stel, Bourbon Theatre
April 28 -- Watsky, Bourbon Theatre
April 29 -- Trapt, The Royal Grove
April 30 -- Alex Band’s THE CALLING, The Royal Grove; Brantley Gilbert, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday -- Gary Gulman, The Waiting Room
Thursday -- Michael Charles, Corner Bar
March 27 -- Pilfers, Lookout Lounge
March 28 -- Michael Charles, The B. Bar
April 2 -- Blackbear, Baxter Arena
April 3 -- Al Jardine, Arts Center @ Iowa Western
April 5 -- The Garden, Slowdown
April 6 -- The Secret Sisters, The Waiting Room
April 7 -- Alice Cooper, Orpheum Theater
April 8 -- Of Good Nature, Slowdown
April 9 -- Artemus, Kiewit Concert Hall
April 17 -- Savion Glover, Kiewit Concert Hall; Billie Eilish, CHI Health Center
