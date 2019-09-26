Lincoln
Friday -- William Clark Green, The Royal Grove.
Thursday -- Bobby Messano, Zoo Bar; Darude, he Royal Grove; Adam Hambrick, Bourbon Theatre.
Oct. 4 -- Eluveitie, The Royal Grove
Oct. 5 -- Badflower, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 6 -- Shawn James, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 8 -- Cold, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 10 -- Night Birds, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 11 -- Miranda Lambert, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Twista, The Royal Grove
Oct. 15 -- Guns N' Roses, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Get The Led Out, Rococo Theatre
Oct. 17 -- Big K.R.I.T., Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 18 -- Starset, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 19 -- Sick Of It All, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 22 -- Scott H. Biram, Duffy's Tavern; Explosions In The Sky, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 24 -- William Clark Green, The Royal Grove
Oct. 25 -- Yheti, Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 27 -- Vanessa Collier, Zoo Bar
Oct. 30 -- Tiffany, Bourbon Theatre
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday -- Nightly, Sokol Underground; Bronco, Ralston Arena
Wednesday -- Control Top, The Waiting Room
Oct. 4 -- Gary Allan, Baxter Arena; Bowling For Soup, Slowdown; Dropkick Murphys, Westfair Amphitheatre; Mac DeMarco, Sokol Auditorium
Oct. 5 -- Kansas, Orpheum Theater
Oct. 8 -- Delta Rae, The Waiting Room
Oct. 10 -- The Drunken Hearts, The Waiting Room
Oct. 11 -- Phil Collins, CHI Health Center
Oct. 12 -- Strung Out, The Waiting Room
Oct. 17 -- Mike Zito, The Chrome Lounge; Nelly, Baxter Arena
Oct. 19 -- Incubus, Orpheum Theater; Lala Lala, Slowdown; Black Stone Cherry, The Waiting Room
Oct. 23 -- Adrian Legg, Reverb Lounge
Oct. 25 -- JpegMafia, The Waiting Room
Oct. 26 -- The Hu, The Waiting Room
Oct. 27 -- Chance The Rapper, CHI Health Center
Oct. 29 -- Tiffany, The Waiting Room
Oct. 30 -- Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Slowdown
Oct. 31 -- SuicideGirls, Slowdown