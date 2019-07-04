{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln

July 13 -- Joseph Huber, Bourbon Theatre

July 16 -- Portugal. The Man, Bourbon Theatre

July 18 -- 3Teeth, Bourbon Theatre

July 19-20 -- ZooFest, 14th Street downtown

July 20 -- Frank Foster, Bourbon Theatre

July 23 -- The Ghost of Paul Revere, Bourbon Theatre

July 24 -- Jon Bellion, Pinewood Bowl; Band of Horses, Bourbon Theatre

July 26 -- Cardi B. Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 28 -- Tenacious D, Pinewood Bowl

Aug. 3 -- Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Pinewood Bowl

Aug. 8 -- Slipknot with Gojira, Volbeat, Behemoth, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 9 -- Joe Bonamassa, Pinewood Bowl

Aug. 10 -- Like A Storm, the Royal Grove

Aug. 12 -- Faster Pussycat, the Royal Grove

Aug. 14 -- Judah & The Lion, Pinewood Bowl; Why Don't We, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 23 -- Ward Davis, the Royal Grove

Aug. 24 -- August Alsina, Bourbon Theatre; JoJo Siwa, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 -- Black Flag, the Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Sunday -- Tab Benoit, the Waiting Room

July 12 -- Red Wanting Blue, the Waiting Room; Johnnyswim, Sokol Auditorium

July 14 -- Chuck Prophet, Sunday Roadhouse

July 15 -- Walter Trout Band, the Waiting Room

July 19 -- Chris Stapleton, CHI Health Center; Brit Floyd, Orpheum Theater

July 21 -- Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Westfair Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- Jamestown Revival, the Waiting Room

Aug. 4 -- John Moreland, the Waiting Room

Aug. 5 -- The War and Treaty, the Waiting Room

Aug. 6 -- JoJo Siwa, Baxter Arena; Swingin' Utters, Lookout Lounge

Aug. 11 -- This Will Destroy You, Slowdown

Aug. 16-17 -- Maha Music Festival, Stinson Park

Aug. 20 -- CJ Ramone, Lookout Lounge; Josh Ritter, Slowdown

Aug. 24 -- Christian Nodal, Orpheum Theater

Aug. 28 -- Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ralston Arena

