You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Concerts 3-6
View Comments

Concerts 3-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday -- Fitz And The Tantrums, Bourbon Theatre; Molly Hatchet, The Royal Grove

Saturday -- Villians Dance, The Royal Grove; DaBaby, Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 13 -- Walter Wilde, The Royal Grove; Microwave, Bourbon Theatre; Vanessa Collier, Zoo Bar; Bad Omens, Bourbon Theatre

March 19 -- Ashley McBryde, Bourbon Theatre

March 20 --Jo Dee Messina, The Royal Grove

March 22 -- Animals As Leaders, Bourbon Theatre

March 26 -- Liquid Stranger, Bourbon Theatre

March 28 -- Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Royal Grove; The Steel Woods, Bourbon Theatre

March 30 -- Kayzo, Bourbon Theatre

March 31 -- Hippie Sabotage, Bourbon Theatre

April 1 -- Grouplove, Bourbon Theatre

April 4 -- "Love & Rock: Women Of Music," The Royal Grove

April 11 -- David Allan Coe, The Royal Grove; Koe Wetzel, Bourbon Theatre

April 20 -- Cher, Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 22 -- Mo Lowda & The Humble, Bourbon Theatre

April 23 -- Matt Stell, Bourbon Theatre

April 29 -- Watsky, Bourbon Theatre; Trapt, The Royal Grove

April 30 -- Alex Band’s THE CALLING, The Royal Grove; Citizen Cope, Bourbon Theatre; Brantley Gilbert, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Friday -- Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Ralston Arena

Saturday -- Lauren Daigle, CHI Health Center

Thursday -- Blake Shelton, CHI Health Center

March 12 -- Che Malambo, Orpheum Theater

March 13 -- Yellowjackets, Kiewit Concert Hall

March 14 -- The Lumineers, CHI Health Center

March 15 -- Bob Weir And Wolf Bros, Orpheum Theater

March 18 -- Albert Cummings, Stocks N Bonds

March 20 -- Gary Gulman, The Waiting Room

March 27 ---MercyMe, CHI Health Center

March 28 -- Michael Charles, The B. Bar

April 2 -- Blackbear, Baxter Arena; Jeff Dunham, CHI Health Center; Al Jardine, Arts Center @ Iowa Western

April 3 -- Jagged Edge, Baxter Arena

April 5 -- The Garden, Slowdown

April 6 -- The Secret Sisters, The Waiting Room

April 7 -- Alice Cooper, Orpheum Theater

April 8 -- Of Good Nature, Slowdown

April 9 -- Sturgill Simpson, Baxter Arena

April 17 -- Billie Eilish, CHI Health Center; Anna Burch, Reverb Lounge; Savion Glover, Peter Kiewit Concert Hall

April 18 -- Dan + Shay, CHI Health Center

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News