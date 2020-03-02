Concerts 3-6

Friday -- Fitz And The Tantrums, Bourbon Theatre; Molly Hatchet, The Royal Grove
Saturday -- Villians Dance, The Royal Grove; DaBaby, Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 13 -- Walter Wilde, The Royal Grove; Microwave, Bourbon Theatre; Vanessa Collier, Zoo Bar; Bad Omens, Bourbon Theatre
March 19 -- Ashley McBryde, Bourbon Theatre
March 20 --Jo Dee Messina, The Royal Grove
March 22 -- Animals As Leaders, Bourbon Theatre
March 26 -- Liquid Stranger, Bourbon Theatre
March 28 -- Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Royal Grove; The Steel Woods, Bourbon Theatre
March 30 -- Kayzo, Bourbon Theatre
March 31 -- Hippie Sabotage, Bourbon Theatre
April 1 -- Grouplove, Bourbon Theatre
April 4 -- "Love & Rock: Women Of Music," The Royal Grove
April 11 -- David Allan Coe, The Royal Grove; Koe Wetzel, Bourbon Theatre
April 20 -- Cher, Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 22 -- Mo Lowda & The Humble, Bourbon Theatre
April 23 -- Matt Stell, Bourbon Theatre
April 29 -- Watsky, Bourbon Theatre; Trapt, The Royal Grove
April 30 -- Alex Band’s THE CALLING, The Royal Grove; Citizen Cope, Bourbon Theatre; Brantley Gilbert, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha/Council Bluffs
You have free articles remaining.
Friday -- Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Ralston Arena
Saturday -- Lauren Daigle, CHI Health Center
Thursday -- Blake Shelton, CHI Health Center
March 12 -- Che Malambo, Orpheum Theater
March 13 -- Yellowjackets, Kiewit Concert Hall
March 14 -- The Lumineers, CHI Health Center
March 15 -- Bob Weir And Wolf Bros, Orpheum Theater
March 18 -- Albert Cummings, Stocks N Bonds
March 20 -- Gary Gulman, The Waiting Room
March 27 ---MercyMe, CHI Health Center
March 28 -- Michael Charles, The B. Bar
April 2 -- Blackbear, Baxter Arena; Jeff Dunham, CHI Health Center; Al Jardine, Arts Center @ Iowa Western
April 3 -- Jagged Edge, Baxter Arena
April 5 -- The Garden, Slowdown
April 6 -- The Secret Sisters, The Waiting Room
April 7 -- Alice Cooper, Orpheum Theater
April 8 -- Of Good Nature, Slowdown
April 9 -- Sturgill Simpson, Baxter Arena
April 17 -- Billie Eilish, CHI Health Center; Anna Burch, Reverb Lounge; Savion Glover, Peter Kiewit Concert Hall
April 18 -- Dan + Shay, CHI Health Center
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott