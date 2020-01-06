Concerts, 1-10

Lincoln
Saturday -- Danny Worsnop, The Royal Grove
Monday -- Charley Crockett, Bourbon Theatre
Jan. 17 -- Ghettoblaster, Bourbon Theatre
Jan. 21 -- Colter Wall, Bourbon Theatre
Jan. 23-24 -- Martha Redbone Roots Project, Lied Center
Jan. 24 -- Tech N9ne, Bourbon Theatre
Jan. 28 -- Sean McConnell, Garrison Starr, Bourbon Theatre
Jan. 29 --Subtronics, Bourbon Theatre
Jan. 31 -- The 69 Eyes, The Royal Grove
Feb. 4 -- The Jade Jackson Band, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 5 -- Paul Nelson Band, Zoo Bar
Feb. 11 -- The Infamous Stringdusters, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 13 -- G Herbo, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 14 -- Elliot Moss, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 18 -- Korn, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Young Dolph, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 19 -- Matoma, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 20 -- Peekaboo, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 22 -- The Wailers, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 23 -- Casey Donahew Band, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 25 -- KISS, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Tanya Tucker, Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 29 --Zac Brown Band, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha
Wednesday -- Cursive, Winchester Bar & Grill
Jan. 18 -- (hed)pe, Lookout Lounge
Jan. 30 -- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Kiewit Concert Hall
Feb. 4 -- Post Malone, CHI Health Center
Feb. 5 -- Jacquees, Sokol Auditorium
Feb. 7 -- Cody Jinks, Ralston Arena; Skillet, Sokol Auditorium; Jason Aldean, CHI Health Center
Feb. 15 -- Jimmy Webb, Arts Center @ Iowa Western
Feb. 16 -- The Toasters, Lookout Lounge
Feb. 23 -- The Glorious Sons, Slowdown
Feb. 27 -- Brett Young, Orpheum Theater
