Concerts, 1-10

Lincoln

Saturday -- Danny Worsnop, The Royal Grove

Monday -- Charley Crockett, Bourbon Theatre

Jan. 17 -- Ghettoblaster, Bourbon Theatre

Jan. 21 -- Colter Wall, Bourbon Theatre

Jan. 23-24 -- Martha Redbone Roots Project, Lied Center

Jan. 24 -- Tech N9ne, Bourbon Theatre

Jan. 28 -- Sean McConnell, Garrison Starr, Bourbon Theatre

Jan. 29 --Subtronics, Bourbon Theatre

Jan. 31 -- The 69 Eyes, The Royal Grove

Feb. 4 -- The Jade Jackson Band, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 5 -- Paul Nelson Band, Zoo Bar

Feb. 11 -- The Infamous Stringdusters, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 13 -- G Herbo, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 14 -- Elliot Moss, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 18 -- Korn, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Young Dolph, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 19 -- Matoma, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 20 -- Peekaboo, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 22 -- The Wailers, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 23 -- Casey Donahew Band, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 25 -- KISS, Pinnacle Bank Arena; Tanya Tucker, Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 29 --Zac Brown Band, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Omaha

Wednesday -- Cursive, Winchester Bar & Grill

Jan. 18 -- (hed)pe, Lookout Lounge

Jan. 30 -- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Kiewit Concert Hall

Feb. 4 -- Post Malone, CHI Health Center

Feb. 5 -- Jacquees, Sokol Auditorium

Feb. 7 -- Cody Jinks, Ralston Arena; Skillet, Sokol Auditorium; Jason Aldean, CHI Health Center

Feb. 15 -- Jimmy Webb, Arts Center @ Iowa Western

Feb. 16 -- The Toasters, Lookout Lounge

Feb. 23 -- The Glorious Sons, Slowdown

Feb. 27 -- Brett Young, Orpheum Theater

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

