Lincoln

Saturday -- Ghostemane, Bourbon Theatre

Tuesday -- Jimmy Eat World, Bourbon Theatre

Wednesday -- Riot Ten, Bourbon Theatre

Thursday -- Whiskey Myers, Bourbon Theatre; Marbin, 1867 Bar

Nov. 8 -- Corb Lund, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 9 -- Skizzy Mars, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 10 -- Tunnel Vision, Bodega's

Nov. 12 -- Belphegor, The Royal Grove

Nov. 13 -- Adema, Powerman 5000, (hed)pe, The Royal Grove

Nov. 14 -- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 15 -- The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 17 -- Nile, The Royal Grove

Nov. 20 -- Space Laces, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 21 -- Borgore, Bourbon Theatre; Tracy Byrd, The Royal Grove; Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Zoo Bar

Nov. 23 -- Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove

Nov. 27 -- Hide, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 3 -- Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 6 -- Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 7 -- Static-X, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 8 -- Rittz, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 9 -- Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 11 -- Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre

Dec. 12 -- The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove;

Dec. 13 -- The Dead South, The Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Friday -- Devendra Banhart, Slowdown

Sunday -- Iris DeMent, The Waiting Room

Monday -- Dream Theater, Orpheum Theater

Tuesday -- That 1 Guy. Reverb Lounge

Thursday -- Remo Drive, Reverb Lounge

Nov. 8 -- John 5, Sokol Auditorium

Nov. 10 -- For King & Country, Baxter Arena; RDGLDGRN, Slowdown

Nov. 12 -- Jonas Brothers, CHI Health Center; X Ambassadors, Sokol Auditorium; Futurebirds, The Waiting Room

Nov. 13 -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mid-America Center; Lana Del Rey, Orpheum Theater

Nov. 18 -- Slayer, CHI Health Center

Nov. 20 -- Yelawolf, Sokol Auditorium; Wilco, Orpheum Theater

Nov. 23 -- Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge

Nov. 26 -- The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 6 - Hanson, Sokol Auditorium

Dec. 13 -- "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western

Dec. 14 -- Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center

Dec. 19 -- Home Free, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 -- Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22 -- Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater

