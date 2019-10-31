Lincoln
Saturday -- Ghostemane, Bourbon Theatre
Tuesday -- Jimmy Eat World, Bourbon Theatre
Wednesday -- Riot Ten, Bourbon Theatre
Thursday -- Whiskey Myers, Bourbon Theatre; Marbin, 1867 Bar
Nov. 8 -- Corb Lund, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 9 -- Skizzy Mars, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 10 -- Tunnel Vision, Bodega's
Nov. 12 -- Belphegor, The Royal Grove
Nov. 13 -- Adema, Powerman 5000, (hed)pe, The Royal Grove
Nov. 14 -- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 15 -- The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 17 -- Nile, The Royal Grove
Nov. 20 -- Space Laces, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 21 -- Borgore, Bourbon Theatre; Tracy Byrd, The Royal Grove; Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Zoo Bar
Nov. 23 -- Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove
Nov. 27 -- Hide, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 3 -- Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 6 -- Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 7 -- Static-X, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 8 -- Rittz, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 9 -- Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 11 -- Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre
Dec. 12 -- The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove;
Dec. 13 -- The Dead South, The Royal Grove
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday -- Devendra Banhart, Slowdown
Sunday -- Iris DeMent, The Waiting Room
Monday -- Dream Theater, Orpheum Theater
Tuesday -- That 1 Guy. Reverb Lounge
Thursday -- Remo Drive, Reverb Lounge
Nov. 8 -- John 5, Sokol Auditorium
Nov. 10 -- For King & Country, Baxter Arena; RDGLDGRN, Slowdown
Nov. 12 -- Jonas Brothers, CHI Health Center; X Ambassadors, Sokol Auditorium; Futurebirds, The Waiting Room
Nov. 13 -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mid-America Center; Lana Del Rey, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 18 -- Slayer, CHI Health Center
Nov. 20 -- Yelawolf, Sokol Auditorium; Wilco, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 23 -- Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge
Nov. 26 -- The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 6 - Hanson, Sokol Auditorium
Dec. 13 -- "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western
Dec. 14 -- Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center
Dec. 19 -- Home Free, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 20 -- Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 21-22 -- Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater