Lincoln
Monday -- The Iguanas, Zoo Bar
July 13 -- Joseph Huber, Bourbon Theatre
July 16 -- Portugal. The Man, Bourbon Theatre
July 18 -- 3Teeth, Bourbon Theatre
July 19-20 -- ZooFest, 14th Street downtown
July 20 -- Frank Foster, Bourbon Theatre
July 23 -- The Ghost of Paul Revere, Bourbon Theatre
July 24 -- Jon Bellion, Pinewood Bowl; Band of Horses, Bourbon Theatre
July 26 -- Cardi B. Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 28 -- Tenacious D, Pinewood Bowl
Aug. 3 -- Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Pinewood Bowl
Aug. 8 -- Slipknot with Gojira, Volbeat, Behemoth, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 9 -- Joe Bonamassa, Pinewood Bowl
Aug. 10 -- Like A Storm, the Royal Grove
Aug. 12 -- Faster Pussycat, the Royal Grove
Aug. 14 -- Judah & The Lion, Pinewood Bowl; Why Don't We, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 23 -- Ward Davis, the Royal Grove
Aug. 24 -- August Alsina, Bourbon Theatre; JoJo Siwa, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 27 -- Black Flag, the Royal Grove
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Sunday -- Tab Benoit, the Waiting Room
July 12 -- Red Wanting Blue, the Waiting Room; Johnnyswim, Sokol Auditorium
July 14 -- Chuck Prophet, Sunday Roadhouse
July 15 -- Walter Trout Band, the Waiting Room
July 19 -- Chris Stapleton, CHI Health Center; Brit Floyd, Orpheum Theater
July 21 -- Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Westfair Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 -- Jamestown Revival, the Waiting Room
Aug. 4 -- John Moreland, the Waiting Room
Aug. 5 -- The War and Treaty, the Waiting Room
Aug. 6 -- JoJo Siwa, Baxter Arena; Swingin' Utters, Lookout Lounge
Aug. 11 -- This Will Destroy You, Slowdown
Aug. 16-17 -- Maha Music Festival, Stinson Park
Aug. 20 -- CJ Ramone, Lookout Lounge; Josh Ritter, Slowdown
Aug. 24 -- Christian Nodal, Orpheum Theater
Aug. 28 -- Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ralston Arena