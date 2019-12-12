Concerts 12-13

Lincoln
Friday -- The Dead South, The Royal Grove, Flatland Cavalry, Bourbon Theatre
Tuesday - Postmodern Jukebox, Lied Center for Performing Arts
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western
Saturday — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center
Thursday — Home Free, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater
