Concerts 12-13

Lincoln

Friday -- The Dead South, The Royal Grove, Flatland Cavalry, Bourbon Theatre

Tuesday - Postmodern Jukebox, Lied Center for Performing Arts

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Friday — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western

Saturday — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center

Thursday — Home Free, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

