Lincoln
Friday — Corb Lund, Bourbon Theatre
Saturday — Skizzy Mars, Bourbon Theatre
Sunday — Tunnel Vision, Bodega's
Tuesday — Belphegor, The Royal Grove
Wednesday — Adema, Powerman 5000, (hed)pe, The Royal Grove
Thursday — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 15 — The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 17 — Nile, The Royal Grove
Nov. 20 — Space Laces, Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 21 — Borgore, Bourbon Theatre; Tracy Byrd, The Royal Grove; Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Zoo Bar
Nov. 23 — Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove
Nov. 27 — Hide, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 3 — Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 6 — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 7 — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 8 — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 9 — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 11 — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre
Dec. 12 — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove
Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday — Devendra Banhart, Slowdown
Sunday — Iris DeMent, The Waiting Room
Monday — Dream Theater, Orpheum Theater
Tuesday — That 1 Guy, Reverb Lounge
Thursday — Remo Drive, Reverb Lounge
Friday — John 5, Sokol Auditorium
Sunday — For King & Country, Baxter Arena; RDGLDGRN, Slowdown
Tuesday — Jonas Brothers, CHI Health Center; X Ambassadors, Sokol Auditorium; Futurebirds, The Waiting Room
Wednesday — Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mid-America Center; Lana Del Rey, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 18 — Slayer, CHI Health Center
Nov. 20 — Yelawolf, Sokol Auditorium; Wilco, Orpheum Theater
Nov. 23 — Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge
Nov. 26 — The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 6 — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium
Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western
Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center
Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater