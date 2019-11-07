{{featured_button_text}}
Skizzy Mars

Skizzy Mars will play the Bourbon Theatre on Saturday night.

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln

Friday — Corb Lund, Bourbon Theatre

Saturday — Skizzy Mars, Bourbon Theatre

Sunday — Tunnel Vision, Bodega's

Tuesday — Belphegor, The Royal Grove

Wednesday — Adema, Powerman 5000, (hed)pe, The Royal Grove

Thursday — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 15 — The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 17 — Nile, The Royal Grove

Nov. 20 — Space Laces, Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 21 — Borgore, Bourbon Theatre; Tracy Byrd, The Royal Grove; Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Zoo Bar

Nov. 23 — Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove

Nov. 27 — Hide, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 3 — Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 6 — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 7 — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 8 — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 9 — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 11 — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre

Dec. 12 — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove

Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Friday — Devendra Banhart, Slowdown

Sunday — Iris DeMent, The Waiting Room

Monday — Dream Theater, Orpheum Theater

Tuesday — That 1 Guy, Reverb Lounge

Thursday — Remo Drive, Reverb Lounge

Friday — John 5, Sokol Auditorium

Sunday — For King & Country, Baxter Arena; RDGLDGRN, Slowdown

Tuesday — Jonas Brothers, CHI Health Center; X Ambassadors, Sokol Auditorium; Futurebirds, The Waiting Room

Wednesday — Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mid-America Center; Lana Del Rey, Orpheum Theater

Nov. 18 — Slayer, CHI Health Center

Nov. 20 — Yelawolf, Sokol Auditorium; Wilco, Orpheum Theater

Nov. 23 — Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge

Nov. 26 — The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 6 — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium

Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western

Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center

Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

