Lincoln
Saturday — Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove
Wednesday — Hide, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 3 — Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 6 — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 7 — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 8 — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 9 — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 11 — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre
Dec. 12 — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove
Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Saturday — Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge
Tuesday — The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 6 — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium
Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western
Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center
Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater
Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater