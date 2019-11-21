{{featured_button_text}}
Wynonna & The Big Noise

Wynonna & The Big Noise will play the Rococo Theatre on Dec. 11.

Lincoln

Saturday — Josh Abbott Band, Bourbon Theatre; The Marshall Tucker Band, The Royal Grove

Wednesday  — Hide, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 3 — Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 6 — Chase Rice, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 7 — Static-X, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 8 — Rittz, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 9 — Ganja White Night, Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 11 — Wynonna & The Big Noise, Rococo Theatre

Dec. 12 — The Bellamy Brothers, The Royal Grove

Dec. 13 — The Dead South, The Royal Grove

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Saturday — Show Me The Body, Reverb Lounge

Tuesday — The Hu, The Waiting Room; Third Eye Blind, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 6 — Hanson, Sokol Auditorium

Dec. 13 — "Christmas With The Nelsons," Arts Center at Iowa Western

Dec. 14 — Five Finger Death Punch, CHI Health Center

Dec. 19 — Home Free, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 20 — Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22 — Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theater

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

