Concerts will be back next year -- lots of concerts, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager says

“There’s always a chance you could book too many shows,” he said. “The positive thing is a large number of shows that will play here next year have already sold a lot of tickets. Those people have already spent the money and are hanging onto their tickets, so those aren’t new sales.”

Second, and critically important, the shows already scheduled and to be confirmed in upcoming weeks span genres. The audiences for, say, Maroon 5 and Chris Stapleton don’t overlap.

The same will be true for the possible pop and metal, classic rock and new country, indie rock, Christian music and Americana shows that are likely to be booked for next year.

Because of that variation, the classic rock audience, for example, will have only four or five shows to choose from, the country audience the same and so on.

The Lincoln market has shown it will support that number of shows in a given genre in the last few years and can be counted on to do so again, Lorenz said.

Finally, the pandemic itself will push people to concerts as soon as they become available.