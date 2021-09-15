Concerts this week: Kane Brown at arena, Shinedown at PInewood Bowl

Chris Lane and Restless Road will open the 7 p.m. show. Remaining tickets are $26 to $77 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Shinedown

The last time Shinedown played Lincoln the hard rock band drew more 8,500 to Pinnacle Bank Arena. So its no surprise that its Wednesday Pinewood Bowl show is expected to sell out the 4,800 available tickets.

Shinedown, the hardest touring band in the business, played more shows and traveled more miles than any other band in 2019. Taken off the road by the pandemic, the band recorded a new album that will be released next year, then became one of the first groups to go back on the road this summer.

Drummer Barry Kerch contracted COVID-19 before the tour began, but has recovered and is now fully vaccinated, allowing Shinedown to head out and play shows at both indoor and outdoor venues.